Since WannaCry and NotPetya struck the internet just over three years ago, the security industry has scrutinized every new Windows bug that could be used to create a similar world-shaking worm. Now one potentially "wormable" vulnerability—meaning an attack can spread from one machine to another with no human interaction—has appeared in Microsoft's implementation of the domain name system protocol, one of the fundamental building blocks of the internet. As part of its Patch Tuesday batch of software updates, Microsoft today released a fix for a bug discovered by Israeli security firm Check Point, which the company's researchers have named SigRed. The SigRed bug exploits Windows DNS, one of the most popular kinds of DNS software that translates domain names into IP addresses. Windows DNS runs on the DNS servers of practically every small and medium-sized organization around the world. The bug, Check Point says, has existed in that software for a remarkable 17 years.

today's leftovers Week 6: GSoC Project Report This week I worked on writing tests for interactions between different parts of Krita and investigated how to update all affected items in the storyboard. I added two test classes, one for interactions between keyframe channels and animation interface and one for the interaction between keyframe channel and the storyboard docker. This was essential because the interaction is broken up into two stages. First the keyframe channel emits signals to the animation interface of the current image when any changes, such as add, remove, move are made. These signals result in emission of similar signals from the animation interface. These final signals can be connected to any part of Krita if it has a pointer to the current image, which dockers have. The first class of tests passes after some changes. I have completed parts of the second test. Some tests are yet to be implemented. Updating all affected items in the storyboard would cause the canvas to update slowly if we update all items in the same thread. So we would have to use multi-threading for this purpose. There are some classes that already do that, I will use those classes. As this is a non-trivial task I postponed this to the next week.

OpenMandriva: News from 2020-07-09 TC Meeting Our Project Leader Bero said we are almost ready to copy cooker repos to rolling repos, which will bring some big changes to Rolling experimental project. Notably changes regarding how 32-bit library packages are handled. They will be in the x86_64 or znver1 repos now so user will not need to add i686 repos to install wine, steam, other 32-bit games, or apps. It will all work with just the one wine package, whereas before OM users had to switch between wine-32 and wine-64 which was also time consuming. Existing Rolling users will need to remove all i686 packages and then reinstall any of these types of software such as wine, steam, other games and apps. This change was a monumental amount of work by Bero and other developers as a lot of software was affected and had to be rebuilt.

Istio Community Wary of Google's New Open Source Trademark Protection Scheme Google says it's a way for open source projects to protect trademarks, but others see it as a way to retain control of its open source projects.

autoconf-2.69b released [beta] We are pleased to announce beta release 2.69b of GNU Autoconf. This release includes eight years of development work since the previous release, 2.69. See below for the detailed list of changes since the previous version, as summarized by the NEWS file. Because it has been such a long time, and because some of the changes potentially break existing Autoconf scripts, we are conducting a public beta test before the final release of version 2.70. Please test this beta with your autoconf scripts, and report any problems you find to the Savannah bug tracker: https://savannah.gnu.org/support/?func=additem&group=autoconf Please also send general comments and feedback to <autoconf@gnu.org>. Please also spread this announcement widely, so that as many Autoconf users as possible hear about it. The final release of Autoconf 2.70 is tentatively scheduled for three months from now. We may make more beta releases during this period.

Simulated Animation Effects Week#6 After adding support for path motion animation effects last week, this week I kept adding support for remaining animation effects. I’ve started with visibility (appear/disappear) animation effects. First done some work on GenericAnimation class so that it has access to box2DWorld and the attribute name that the animation modifies. Attribute name is used to classify what kind of update will be queued for box2DWorld. After getting visibility animation effects in a working state, started working on rotation animation effects since they also use GenericAnimation class. To make rotation animation effects work, I’ve made an implementation that calculates angular velocity needed to rotate the shape to desired angle similar to how I’ve implemented linear velocity for path motion animations last week.