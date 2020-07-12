Programming Leftovers
Choosing a technology stack for your web application
There are several factors you need to consider in choosing the technologies to include in your technology stack. These factors may consist of the purpose of your application or website, business size, and organizational culture. Examples of the most popular technology stacks are the LAMP (Linux, Apache, MySQL, and PHP) and MEAN (MongoDB, Express.js, AngularJS, and Node.js).
Documentation as knowledge capture
Maybe you’re one of the tiny minority of programmers that, like me, already enjoys writing documentation and works hard at doing it right. If so,the rest of this essay is not for you and you can skip it.
Otherwise, you might want to re-read (or at least re-skim) Ground-Truth Documents before continuing. Because ground-truth documents are a special case of a more general reason why you might want to try to change your mindset about documentation.
In that earlier essay I used the term “knowledge capture” in passing. This is a term of art from AI; it refers to the process of extracting domain knowledge from the heads of human experts into a form that can be expressed as an algorithm executable by the literalistic logic of a computer.
What I invite you to think about now is how writing documentation for software you are working on can save you pain and effort by (a) capturing knowledge you have but don’t know you have, and ( eliciting knowledge that you have not yet developed.
What's the difference between DevSecOps and agile software development
There is a tendency in the tech community to use the terms DevSecOps and agile development interchangeably. While there are some similarities, such as that both aim to detect risks earlier, there are also distinctions that drastically alter how each would work in your organization.
DevSecOps built on some of the principles that agile development established. However, DevSecOps is especially focused on integrating security features, while agile is focused on delivering software.
Knowing how to protect your website or application from ransomware and other threats really comes down to the software and systems development you use. Your needs may impact whether you choose to utilize DevSecOps, agile development, or both.
You've only added two lines - why did that take two days!
Why did a fix that seems so simple when looking at the changes made take two days to complete?
SanDiego.pm Meeting, Tuesday, July 14th, 2020
Because of the pesky disease that's been spreading, we'll be gathering online. The agenda for tonight is: Normal conversation and seeing how everyone is doing; if there are any questions that need to be answered, we'll do that; followed by jumping into our presentations. We have at least three, though if anybody would like to step up and add another to the mix, please let me know.
Grow Your Python Portfolio With 13 Intermediate Project Ideas
Now that you know the basics of Python, you can put that knowledge to use by building projects to put in your portfolio. The trick is finding project ideas that are just right for your level. Creating a variety of applications is a way to demonstrate your knowledge and share it with others.
Your First Stock Trading Bot Part 2: Buy & Sell Stocks in Python w/ Alpaca!
After installing the alpaca_trade_api library in Python, we are ready to place buy & sell orders! This will allow us to simulate profit & loss in our algorithms!
EuroPython 2020: Please configure your tickets
PSF GSoC students blogs: Week 6 Check-in
PSF GSoC students blogs: Week 7 check-in!
PyCoder’s Weekly: Issue #429 (July 14, 2020)
A quick repair job on a dislocated table
The tab-separated data table I was auditing had 5463 records with 21 fields each, but something was seriously wrong.
An example of very lightweight RESTful web services in Java
Web services, in one form or another, have been around for more than two decades. For example, XML-RPC services appeared in the late 1990s, followed shortly by ones written in the SOAP offshoot. Services in the REST architectural style also made the scene about two decades ago, soon after the XML-RPC and SOAP trailblazers. REST-style (hereafter, Restful) services now dominate in popular sites such as eBay, Facebook, and Twitter. Despite the alternatives to web services for distributed computing (e.g., web sockets, microservices, and new frameworks for remote-procedure calls), Restful web services remain attractive for several reasons
Android Leftovers
Hack Brief: Microsoft Warns of a 17-Year-Old ‘Wormable’ Bug
Since WannaCry and NotPetya struck the internet just over three years ago, the security industry has scrutinized every new Windows bug that could be used to create a similar world-shaking worm. Now one potentially "wormable" vulnerability—meaning an attack can spread from one machine to another with no human interaction—has appeared in Microsoft's implementation of the domain name system protocol, one of the fundamental building blocks of the internet. As part of its Patch Tuesday batch of software updates, Microsoft today released a fix for a bug discovered by Israeli security firm Check Point, which the company's researchers have named SigRed. The SigRed bug exploits Windows DNS, one of the most popular kinds of DNS software that translates domain names into IP addresses. Windows DNS runs on the DNS servers of practically every small and medium-sized organization around the world. The bug, Check Point says, has existed in that software for a remarkable 17 years.
today's leftovers
