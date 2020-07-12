Android Leftovers
Hack Brief: Microsoft Warns of a 17-Year-Old ‘Wormable’ Bug
Since WannaCry and NotPetya struck the internet just over three years ago, the security industry has scrutinized every new Windows bug that could be used to create a similar world-shaking worm. Now one potentially "wormable" vulnerability—meaning an attack can spread from one machine to another with no human interaction—has appeared in Microsoft's implementation of the domain name system protocol, one of the fundamental building blocks of the internet.
As part of its Patch Tuesday batch of software updates, Microsoft today released a fix for a bug discovered by Israeli security firm Check Point, which the company's researchers have named SigRed. The SigRed bug exploits Windows DNS, one of the most popular kinds of DNS software that translates domain names into IP addresses. Windows DNS runs on the DNS servers of practically every small and medium-sized organization around the world. The bug, Check Point says, has existed in that software for a remarkable 17 years.
today's leftovers
-
This week I worked on writing tests for interactions between different parts of Krita and investigated how to update all affected items in the storyboard.
I added two test classes, one for interactions between keyframe channels and animation interface and one for the interaction between keyframe channel and the storyboard docker. This was essential because the interaction is broken up into two stages. First the keyframe channel emits signals to the animation interface of the current image when any changes, such as add, remove, move are made. These signals result in emission of similar signals from the animation interface. These final signals can be connected to any part of Krita if it has a pointer to the current image, which dockers have. The first class of tests passes after some changes. I have completed parts of the second test. Some tests are yet to be implemented.
Updating all affected items in the storyboard would cause the canvas to update slowly if we update all items in the same thread. So we would have to use multi-threading for this purpose. There are some classes that already do that, I will use those classes. As this is a non-trivial task I postponed this to the next week.
-
Our Project Leader Bero said we are almost ready to copy cooker repos to rolling repos, which will bring some big changes to Rolling experimental project.
Notably changes regarding how 32-bit library packages are handled. They will be in the x86_64 or znver1 repos now so user will not need to add i686 repos to install wine, steam, other 32-bit games, or apps.
It will all work with just the one wine package, whereas before OM users had to switch between wine-32 and wine-64 which was also time consuming.
Existing Rolling users will need to remove all i686 packages and then reinstall any of these types of software such as wine, steam, other games and apps.
This change was a monumental amount of work by Bero and other developers as a lot of software was affected and had to be rebuilt.
-
Google says it's a way for open source projects to protect trademarks, but others see it as a way to retain control of its open source projects.
-
We are pleased to announce beta release 2.69b of GNU Autoconf.
This release includes eight years of development work since the
previous release, 2.69. See below for the detailed list of changes
since the previous version, as summarized by the NEWS file.
Because it has been such a long time, and because some of the changes
potentially break existing Autoconf scripts, we are conducting a
public beta test before the final release of version 2.70. Please
test this beta with your autoconf scripts, and report any problems you
find to the Savannah bug tracker:
https://savannah.gnu.org/support/?func=additem&group=autoconf
Please also send general comments and feedback to <autoconf@gnu.org>.
Please also spread this announcement widely, so that as many Autoconf
users as possible hear about it.
The final release of Autoconf 2.70 is tentatively scheduled for three
months from now. We may make more beta releases during this period.
-
After adding support for path motion animation effects last week, this week I kept adding support for remaining animation effects. I’ve started with visibility (appear/disappear) animation effects. First done some work on GenericAnimation class so that it has access to box2DWorld and the attribute name that the animation modifies. Attribute name is used to classify what kind of update will be queued for box2DWorld.
After getting visibility animation effects in a working state, started working on rotation animation effects since they also use GenericAnimation class. To make rotation animation effects work, I’ve made an implementation that calculates angular velocity needed to rotate the shape to desired angle similar to how I’ve implemented linear velocity for path motion animations last week.
Programming Leftovers
-
There are several factors you need to consider in choosing the technologies to include in your technology stack. These factors may consist of the purpose of your application or website, business size, and organizational culture. Examples of the most popular technology stacks are the LAMP (Linux, Apache, MySQL, and PHP) and MEAN (MongoDB, Express.js, AngularJS, and Node.js).
-
Maybe you’re one of the tiny minority of programmers that, like me, already enjoys writing documentation and works hard at doing it right. If so,the rest of this essay is not for you and you can skip it.
Otherwise, you might want to re-read (or at least re-skim) Ground-Truth Documents before continuing. Because ground-truth documents are a special case of a more general reason why you might want to try to change your mindset about documentation.
In that earlier essay I used the term “knowledge capture” in passing. This is a term of art from AI; it refers to the process of extracting domain knowledge from the heads of human experts into a form that can be expressed as an algorithm executable by the literalistic logic of a computer.
What I invite you to think about now is how writing documentation for software you are working on can save you pain and effort by (a) capturing knowledge you have but don’t know you have, and (b) eliciting knowledge that you have not yet developed.
-
There is a tendency in the tech community to use the terms DevSecOps and agile development interchangeably. While there are some similarities, such as that both aim to detect risks earlier, there are also distinctions that drastically alter how each would work in your organization.
DevSecOps built on some of the principles that agile development established. However, DevSecOps is especially focused on integrating security features, while agile is focused on delivering software.
Knowing how to protect your website or application from ransomware and other threats really comes down to the software and systems development you use. Your needs may impact whether you choose to utilize DevSecOps, agile development, or both.
-
Why did a fix that seems so simple when looking at the changes made take two days to complete?
-
Because of the pesky disease that's been spreading, we'll be gathering online. The agenda for tonight is: Normal conversation and seeing how everyone is doing; if there are any questions that need to be answered, we'll do that; followed by jumping into our presentations. We have at least three, though if anybody would like to step up and add another to the mix, please let me know.
-
Now that you know the basics of Python, you can put that knowledge to use by building projects to put in your portfolio. The trick is finding project ideas that are just right for your level. Creating a variety of applications is a way to demonstrate your knowledge and share it with others.
-
After installing the alpaca_trade_api library in Python, we are ready to place buy & sell orders! This will allow us to simulate profit & loss in our algorithms!
-
The tab-separated data table I was auditing had 5463 records with 21 fields each, but something was seriously wrong.
-
Web services, in one form or another, have been around for more than two decades. For example, XML-RPC services appeared in the late 1990s, followed shortly by ones written in the SOAP offshoot. Services in the REST architectural style also made the scene about two decades ago, soon after the XML-RPC and SOAP trailblazers. REST-style (hereafter, Restful) services now dominate in popular sites such as eBay, Facebook, and Twitter. Despite the alternatives to web services for distributed computing (e.g., web sockets, microservices, and new frameworks for remote-procedure calls), Restful web services remain attractive for several reasons
Recent comments
18 min 49 sec ago
3 hours 27 min ago
4 hours 45 min ago
5 hours 46 min ago
7 hours 8 min ago
7 hours 11 min ago
19 hours 1 min ago
19 hours 5 min ago
19 hours 54 min ago
20 hours 30 min ago