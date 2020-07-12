Games: OpenRCT2, Super Smash Bros Melee, The Battle of Polytopia, Dota 2 and Forgotten Fields
-
RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 reimplementation OpenRCT2 needs your feedback
OpenRCT2 is a fantastic reimplementation of RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 and the team are doing a survey to gather some feedback on how it's used and where to focus.
Currently, OpenRCT2 is already fully playable providing you have the existing game assets while they work on a set of free replacements. Lots of advancements over the original including UI themes, fast-forward gameplay, multiplayer support, improved translations, OpenGL hardware rending and of course Linux support. It's constantly being improved too with a new release out back in April and another is coming soon with plenty more enhancements.
-
Play the classic Super Smash Bros Melee online on Linux with Slippi
Super Smash Bros Melee, the 2001 title originally on the Nintendo GameCube is something of a classic and to this day it remains really popular. So popular, it has a dedicated project to play it online.
That project is Slippi, a version of the Dolphin emulator that's been specifically designed to offer advanced features for Super Smash Bros Melee. These additions include: portable replay files, complex gameplay stats, improved streaming video quality, improved online netcode with rollback support, online matchmaking and much more.
-
The Battle of Polytopia: Moonrise releasing August 4 for Linux PC
The award winning mobile game The Battle of Polytopia which we wrote about coming to Linux previously with a big revamp is now confirmed to be launching on August 4.
-
Dota 2 gets a free dungeon crawling Summer Event game mode
Valve have updated Dota 2 with a Summer Event that's free for everyone to play even if you don't have the Battle Pass.
This new mode, Aghanim's Labyrinth, sees you and three others team up and take on a rogue-like game mode where you go through a randomized dungeon taking down Aghanim's monsters while also getting to pick various upgrades. Valve went all-out with this too, as it even features its own special out-of-game skill tree so you can continue to advance through different runs through it.
-
Narrative-driven adventure about creative block 'Forgotten Fields' is funded
From the creator of Rainswept, Forgotten Fields is an upcoming narrative-driven adventure about an author struggling with a creative block. Covered previously by GOL here, thankfully their Kickstarter campaign has finished and they managed to get fully funded at £10,907 from 320 backers.
Set in an atmospheric, warm, coastal world with a story about nostalgia, creativity and the passage of time. You follow Sid, a fiction author struggling with a creative block, attempting to recapture the feelings of inspiration he felt when he was younger. In order to pay the bills, he needs to think up a story and apply for a grant - the deadline is today - a lazy Sunday in the middle of summer. Inspired by the developers own issues with creative block.
-
