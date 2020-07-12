Mozilla and Rust
Rust programming language: Crates package API tokens revoked over serious security flaw
The key revocation addresses a serious vulnerability affecting Rust's package system due to two factors. First, Rust developers learned that the PostgreSQL random function it used to generate API keys or tokens for crates.io was not a "cryptographically secure" random-number generator.
Rust code in Linux kernel looks more likely as language team lead promises support
Armen Zambrano: New backfill action
In the screenshot above you can see that the task mdaturned orange (implying that it failed). In the screenshot we can see that a Mozilla code sheriff has both retriggered the task four more times (you can see four more running tasks on the same push) and has backfilled the task on previous pushes. This is to determine if the regression was introduced on previous pushes or if the failure is due to an intermittent test failure.
Mozilla Puts Its Trusted Stamp on VPN
Starting today, there’s a VPN on the market from a company you trust. The Mozilla VPN (Virtual Private Network) is now available on Windows. This fast and easy-to-use VPN service is brought to you by Mozilla, the makers of Firefox, and a trusted name in online consumer security and privacy services.
The first thing you may notice when you install the Mozilla VPN is how fast your browsing experience is. That’s because the Mozilla VPN is based on modern and lean technology, the WireGuard protocol’s 4,000 lines of code, is a fraction in size of legacy protocols used by other VPN service providers.
You will also see an easy-to-use and simple interface for anyone who is new to VPN, or those who want to set it and get onto the web.
With no long-term contracts required, the Mozilla VPN is available for just $4.99 USD per month and will initially be available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and New Zealand, with plans to expand to other countries this Fall.
