today's leftovers
-
Destination Linux 182: Security Keys, Disk Encryption & Two Factor Authentication (2FA)
Coming up on this week’s episode of Destination Linux: Google & Canonical are teaming up to bring Flutter to Linux for a cross-platform game changer. How Important is Disk Encryption & Security Keys – should you be using them or do you just prefer being hacked? We’ve got community feedback, a DRM FREE Game called Drox Operative and our beloved tips/tricks and software pick. All of this and so much more on this week’s Destination Linux.
-
Jon “maddog” Hall Discusses Global Open Source Certification
Jon “maddog” Hall, a long-time FOSS advocate and educator, joined Doc Searls and Aaron Newcomb on a recent episode of the FLOSS Weekly podcast. The wide-ranging interview touched on topics including global certification, Hall’s early career, open source licenses, Project Cauã, the “Maddog” nickname, and much more. In this article, we’ll cover a few highlights of the podcast.
Hall currently serves as the board chair at Linux Professional Institute (LPI, which also sponsors FOSSlife). He is the cofounder of Caninos Loucos, a project to get single board computers designed and manufactured in Brazil and is President of Project Cauã, which teaches university students how to set up and run their own IT business in order to pay for school.
-
Conjure portals between worlds in Unbound: Worlds Apart Prologue - now on GOG
Unbound: Worlds Apart Prologue, an impressive demo for the upcoming 2D metroidvania puzzle platformer can now be picked up on GOG and it's been updated a few times.
In Unbound, you play as Soli, who can conjure magic portals to travel between different realities. It's a really clever and great-looking game mechanic that puts a new and challenging spin on platforming puzzles. Inside certain portals, the physical properties of the character or world elements can change, offering new gameplay possibilities.
-
How to become an openSUSE contributor?
Every package available in openSUSE distribution goes through the Factory.
This continuous integration (CI) pipeline test all the code submited by the developpement teams on various virtual machines to build code on various environment.
From standard x86 to ARM Soc for IOT and Edge
You can see this pipeline in real time via our dashboard and see which packages have errors.
-
Canonical launches enhanced GSI partner programme, bringing scalability and automation to modernise enterprise IT deployments
Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, today announces the launch of its enhanced Global System Integrator (GSI) Programme. Alongside new partnership benefits, it includes resell and integration opportunities for the entirety of Canonical’s secure, open source portfolio for the data centre, multi-cloud, edge and IoT. GSIs can now drive increased revenue by building customer solutions on an automated and scalable platform that accelerates time to market, decreases customer OPEX and delivers IT modernisation to their enterprise clients.
“GSIs are at the forefront of bringing digital transformation to the enterprise in the form of best-fit solutions around AI, multi-cloud, high performance computing (HPC), IoT and intelligent automation. Our re-designed programme helps them to deliver this to customers quickly, securely and with better economics over a deployment’s lifetime,” said Regis Paquette, VP of Alliances at Canonical. “GSIs increasingly need to recommend, incorporate and deliver open source technologies to build bespoke solutions for enterprises while addressing their complex IT requirements. With this GSI programme, Canonical makes that process easy for them.”
-
New Czech translation of Getting Started Guide 6.4
The Czech translation of the LibreOffice 6.4 Getting Started guide is now available! The history behind this book is quite long: first, another team translated the version 4.2 guide in 2014, but they never fully finished it (didn’t do corrections, publishing etc.) Then they started to update for version 5.1, but never finished the translation. I was not part of the team in these days, so this is what I’ve found out from the mailing lists. Thanks to CA tool OmegaT, we could used their old translations and build upon it. In 2020 we started translation again with version 6.0, but we quickly jumped to version 6.4 and followed the documentation team’s updates.
-
Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Raspberry Pi OS & Plasma - Troubly McTroublesome
After I completed my testing, I powered down the Pi, let it cool, and then turned it on again and continued using the MATE desktop. While I'd love to have a tight, nifty Plasma setup in place, the existing packages in the Raspberry Pi OS repos are simply not built for purpose. You get an old build, which suffers from all sorts of bugs and problems and woeful performance. Add to that Samba issues - not resolved in this Plasma version - and MATE just offers a superior experience on all levels. In a way, this has always been the paradox of open-source choice. On paper, you get tons of options, but when only one or two actually work properly, then your bubble of freedom narrows down quite a bit. For instance, here, I'd like to use Plasma on the Pi, but neither of the last two experiments offered me a setup that is good enough, for whatever reason. Specifically, the Plasma desktop available in Raspberry Pi OS just doesn't do any justice to itself, or the system. But in a way, this is what I tried to accomplish. Another aspect of the question of using Pi 4 as a mini desktop has been answered. We're done.
Python Programming
Security Patches Roundup
