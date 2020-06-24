today's howtos
How to Install Apache Kafka on Debian 9
How to Install Magento 2 on CentOS 8
How to Install Anaconda Python on CentOS 7
Goatcounter analytics in ikiwiki
Cries of the vanquished
Scanning with a Brother MFC-L2720DW on Linux without any binary blobs
How to install Kdenlive 20.04 on Linux Mint 20
Upgrade Elasticsearch from 2.3 to 7.4
Cinnamon Desktop Review: A Very User-Friendly Desktop Environment
A sometimes-forgotten Linux Desktop Environment, Cinnamon is a contender for your desktop that you may not have seen coming. While Cinnamon is developed by the Linux Mint team as a flagship for their distribution, it is also available to download and use on any other distro. This article covers Cinnamon desktop in depth, exploring the user experience and customization options, performance, usability, and recommendations for who should use Cinnamon.
Editors Series: Emacs, Vim and Nano
Apache SpamAssassin Leads A Growing List of Open-Source Projects Taking Steps to Correct Instances of Racism and White Privilege
Over the past few weeks, a heated debate has arisen on the Apache SpamAssassin users list regarding the replacement of racially charged terms like “whitelist” and “blacklist” used in the Apache Spamassassin Project’s code with more inclusive language. Certain community members have been very supportive of Apache SpamAssassin’s efforts to remove racially insensitive language from the project, while others have loudly voiced their disapproval. Guardian Digital, the open source cloud email security company, is committed to the open-source development model and the core values of transparency and inclusion that it embodies. We felt it was important to speak with members of the community about this critical issue and share this story with other leaders and those not directly involved - hopefully inspiring them to take similar action in their communities.
Android Leftovers
