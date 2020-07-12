GNOME and KDE: Official Merch Shop, FOSS-North Video Editing and KStars
-
GNOME Opens an Official Merch Shop
The GNOME Shop is a new, official storefront. It stocks a range of GNOME branded items, including t-shirts, hoodies, socks, and (topically) colourful face masks – all bearing the famous lone foot logo.
GNOME says it’s using a ‘print on demand’ company to fulfil orders and that all products ‘are unique and producer per order’.
“Due to this, and the limitations of our print suppliers, returns or exchanges are not supported for incorrect order issues such as wrong size or color,” they add.
So what’s available?
Well, a simple grey v-neck mens t-shirt sporting the GNOME logo will set you back a cool $25 and is available in sizes XS through to 3XL. A navy “Cruiser Logo Hoodie” costs just over double that at $55 and it is available in sizes up to 2XL.
-
foss-north kdenlive workflow
As some of you might already have noticed, we’ve complemented foss-north with a new pod / vod / vlog – I’m not sure what to call it. Basically, it is a video based pod cast (making it available as a audio only pod-cast is high on the todo). Our main focus right now is a series on licenses and copyright, but there is more to come.
As a part of this, I’ve started editing videos in kdenlive on a weekly basis, and I’m very happy with it so far.
In this blog, I want to share my workflow. It is probably far from ideal, but it does the work for me.
-
Weekly Report 5: Qt3D based backend for KStars
In the sixth week of GSoC, I worked on adding mouseevents and integrate the custom qt3d window with existing skymap
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 765 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
CNCF (Linux Foundation) and 10 Years of OpenStack
Restricted Hardware and Open Hardware (Raspberry Pi, Arduino Nano)
Mozilla Explains VPN and Neglects GNU/Linux
Purism "Investing in Real Convergence" and Purism Librem 14
Recent comments
1 hour 15 min ago
1 hour 29 min ago
1 hour 36 min ago
2 hours 23 min ago
4 hours 20 min ago
5 hours 10 min ago
5 hours 12 min ago
5 hours 14 min ago
5 hours 39 min ago
8 hours 37 min ago