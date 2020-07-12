today's leftovers
The Right To Being Anonymous Online Must Be Defended
Psychological horror adventure 'Saint Kotar' gets extra Kickstarter time
Saint Kotar, the upcoming psychological horror adventure from Red Martyr Entertainment has been given extra time on Kickstarter and it's really close to the goal.
What is it? A point and click horror adventure with a chilling atmosphere and a stylish hand-painted world. You follow the tale of Benedek Dohnany and Nikolay Kalyakin as they try to find the truth behind a macabre series of murders and strange phenomena, allegedly related to devil worship and witchcraft. You can try it yourself too, as they actually released a prologue going by the name of Saint Kotar: The Yellow Mask to give you a small 2-3 hour slice of what to expect.
FLOSS Weekly 587: Internet vs. Broadcasting
Open source has enabled democratized communication in the tech world. Doc Searls and Jonathan Bennett talk with Tim Pozar, who has been building out network infrastructure since the 80s. They discuss the philosophy of communication and the history of open source, how it got its start with broadcasting. Now, in the last 20 years, open source has exploded, however, we are in the digital age and still have limited access to ISPS. They discuss how Starlink, could be a great solution to fix that problem.
CNCF (Linux Foundation) and 10 Years of OpenStack
Restricted Hardware and Open Hardware (Raspberry Pi, Arduino Nano)
Mozilla Explains VPN and Neglects GNU/Linux
Purism "Investing in Real Convergence" and Purism Librem 14
