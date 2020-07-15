The ultimate back to school guide to open source for teachers
Public education has always been a core value in my family. It was instilled in me from a young age that everybody deserves fair access to high-quality education. This virtue continues to influence me as I raise children of my own, one of whom will be entering kindergarten this fall. Open source is the perfect match for public education.
You may hear the term "open source" and immediately think it applies only to computer programmers and IT experts. I'm here to tell you that it is simply not true. Teachers and educators across all age groups, subject matters, and school settings are empowered to use open source in their classrooms. Before I get into what kind of open source tools are available for teachers, I first want to walk through the principles of open source and how they can be applied to education.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 167 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Programming: Rust, Python, Ruby and More
GNOME and KDE: Official Merch Shop, FOSS-North Video Editing and KStars
CNCF (Linux Foundation) and 10 Years of OpenStack
Recent comments
18 min 32 sec ago
32 min 1 sec ago
2 hours 5 min ago
10 hours 23 min ago
10 hours 37 min ago
10 hours 44 min ago
11 hours 32 min ago
13 hours 28 min ago
14 hours 18 min ago
14 hours 20 min ago