Android Leftovers
-
The Latest Android Auto Version Freezes When the Phone Is Locked
-
Android Phones Might Be More Secure Than iPhones Now
-
The best emergency apps for iOS and Android
-
The 5 Best Apps For Learning Guitar in 2020 (Android & iPhone)
-
10 best dress up games and fashion games for Android
-
5 best Android games like Minecraft in 2020
-
New Android 10 build for Nokia 2.2 fixes the notification issue
-
OnePlus 8 series can now update to Android 11 beta 2
-
What is Android Voice? Kmart's new weapon for growth
-
Google Expands Android Subscription Service To Nine More Countries
-
You Can Actually Live on an Android Smartphone Lacking Google's Apps and Services. Here's How I Did It:
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 484 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Tauon – An amazing music player for Linux
Recently I came across a music player. Tauon Music Box, and liked it a lot because of its features. So in this article, we will go through an amazing application and look into its features. Later on, you will also get the guide on how to install Tauon Music Box on your favorite Linux distribution. Linux has come very far in its collection of applications. You will get a plethora of applications with different varieties to choose that meets your perfect need. This is also true when it comes to the Music player and one such is Tauon Music Box. It is packed with modern features and custom user interfaces that will shoot all of your needs. Now let’s go through these features one-by-one and later on we will see how to get the music player in your Linux distro.
Wine and Games: Proton and SpaceChem
Today in Techrights
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
4 sec ago
1 min ago
2 hours 18 min ago
2 hours 59 min ago
3 hours 12 min ago
4 hours 46 min ago
13 hours 4 min ago
13 hours 17 min ago
13 hours 25 min ago
14 hours 12 min ago