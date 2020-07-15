Tauon – An amazing music player for Linux Recently I came across a music player. Tauon Music Box, and liked it a lot because of its features. So in this article, we will go through an amazing application and look into its features. Later on, you will also get the guide on how to install Tauon Music Box on your favorite Linux distribution. Linux has come very far in its collection of applications. You will get a plethora of applications with different varieties to choose that meets your perfect need. This is also true when it comes to the Music player and one such is Tauon Music Box. It is packed with modern features and custom user interfaces that will shoot all of your needs. Now let’s go through these features one-by-one and later on we will see how to get the music player in your Linux distro.

Wine and Games: Proton and SpaceChem DirectX 12 exclusive DEATH STRANDING runs on Linux with Proton 5.0-10 Not long after the official PC release, the DirectX 12 exclusive DEATH STRANDING is now playable on Linux with the Steam Play Proton compatibility layer. Previously exclusive to the PlayStation 4, DEATH STRANDING is the latest game from Hideo Kojima and the first to come from Kojima Productions after the split from Konami back in 2015. The PC release also comes with a little Half-Life crossover and a special Photo Mode.

Valve/CodeWeavers Rolls Out Proton 5.0-10 RC For Death Stranding, One Day After Windows Release Valve and CodeWeavers have rolled out a release candidate of Proton 5.0-10 as the newest update to their Wine-based software powering Steam Play for running Windows games on Linux. The lone significant change with Proton 5.0-10 RC is making the game Death Stranding now playable on Linux. Death Stranding is an action game released for Windows just yesterday as a title developed by Kojima Productions and powered by the Decima engine. This $60 USD game so far has a 9/10 rating on Steam and has been well reviewed.

Halo 3 and Halo Reach may need this audio fix on Linux with Steam Play Proton With the Halo: The Master Chief Collection expanding thanks to the PC release of Halo 3, it came with some upgrades that for some has broken audio - here's a solution. Previously Halo: Reach, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary and Halo 2: Anniversary all worked nicely in single-player on Linux thanks to the Steam Play Proton compatibility layer and 343 Industries including a switch to turn off the anti-cheat easily. Halo 3 was released for it on Steam on July 14, which came with an update that upgraded the audio and as a side-effect it causes issues on Linux. For Halo: Reach and Halo 3, you may find you only get audio in the menu but not the games themselves. Thankfully, there's a relatively simple fix for it. You just need to set your Wine version in Proton for the Halo: The Master Chief Collection to Windows 7 and that fixes it.

SpaceChem, a Zachtronics classic sees a 64bit and SDL2 upgrade SpaceChem, the design-based puzzle game from Zachtronics that has you make valuable chemical products, recently had a big tech upgrade that's out now. Originally released in 2011, SpaceChem was originally refused by Valve to be placed onto Steam so they had to sell direct. Shortly after release it received quite a bit of praise, moving Valve to then promptly reach out after changing their mind. This was quite a long time before Valve opened up the floodgates for anyone to self-publish on Steam. After seeing some time since an update, Zachtronics announced on Twitter that game porter and FNA developer Ethan Lee worked to update it to bring 64bit support to Linux and macOS along with it being bumped up to SDL2 which should mean it works a lot better than before. Fullscreen issues should be a thing of the past with the upgrade.