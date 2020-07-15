Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now, Going Linux, Self-Hosted and TLLTS
BSD Now 359: Throwaway Browser
Throw-Away Browser on FreeBSD With "pot" within 5 minutes, OmniOS as OpenBSD guest with bhyve, BSD vs Linux distro development, My FreeBSD Laptop Build, FreeBSD CURRENT Binary Upgrades, and more.
Going Linux #394 · Manjaro Linux Overview
Bill searches for a non-Debian-based distribution that is suitable for Linux newcomers. He finds one in Manjaro!
Episode 394 Time Stamps
00:00 Going Linux #394 · Manjaro Linux Overview
01:51 Rolling release
04:02 An Arch-based distribution for new Linux users
05:46 Windows vs. Manjaro on Dell Latitude 5450
10:13 Performance comparison after installation
13:09 The promise of perpetual upgrades
13:59 Installing Manjaro
14:44 The updates
16:56 Compared with other distros best for new Linux users
17:37 Default browser (Midori)
19:12 Manjaro Hello (Welcome)
21:30 Obtaining and installing software
24:12 Universal package format support
27:57 The community support
29:49 Manjaro: New user distro
32:25 A note on hybrid graphics
35:20 Overall: 'Thumbs up'
38:04 goinglinux.com, goinglinux@gmail.com, +1-904-468-7889, @goinglinux, feedback, listen, subscribe
39:04 End
Shields Up | Self-Hosted 23
We've spent thousands of dollars, and over a decade refining the perfect home media setup. We get nostalgic and share what worked, and what REALLY didn't.
The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 866
terminal-quest, kano products, pi, stuff
Decentralized Messaging App Riot Rebrands to Element
Riot is/was a decentralized instant messaging app based on the open source Matrix protocol. In late June, Riot (the instant messaging client) announced that they would be changing their name. Yesterday, they revealed that their new name is Element. Let’s see more details on why Riot changed its name and what else is being changed.
Mozilla: VR, VPN, Tor and More
10 Best Free Tiling Window Managers
A window manager is software that manages the windows that applications bring up. For example, when you start an application, there will be a window manager running in the background, responsible for the placement and appearance of windows. It is important not to confuse a window manager with a desktop environment. A desktop environment typically consists of icons, windows, toolbars, folders, wallpapers, and desktop widgets. They provide a collection of libraries and applications made to operate cohesively together. A desktop environment contains its own window manager. There are a few different types of window managers. This article focuses on tiling window managers. They automate the common task of arranging windows.
EasyOS 2.3.3 released
A new release for the new forum! Also: EasyPup 2.3.3 released
