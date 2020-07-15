Proprietary Software Leftovers
Dell Says It’s Exploring Potential Spinoff of VMware Unit
A key part of the negotiations will center on a commercial agreement between Dell and VMware that would formalize aspects of its current working relationship. In such a pact, the companies would commit to continue collaborating on sales strategies, research and development, services and intellectual property agreements, Dell said.
Chrome 84 starts squashing notifications from abusive sites
Google says that abusive notification prompts are “one of the top user complaints” for Chrome. The company classifies abusive notification prompts into two different categories: [...]
TurboTax and H&R Block Used “Unfair and Abusive Practices,” State Regulator Finds
TurboTax, H&R Block and other tax prep companies have long engaged in “unfair and abusive practices” to divert consumers to paid products even when they were eligible to file for free, a new investigation by a New York regulator has found.
The investigation by the New York State Department of Financial Services was launched in spring 2019 in response to ProPublica’s reporting on Intuit, the maker of TurboTax, and H&R Block.
Microsoft Outlook is crashing worldwide with 0xc0000005 errors, how to fix
Decentralized Messaging App Riot Rebrands to Element
Riot is/was a decentralized instant messaging app based on the open source Matrix protocol. In late June, Riot (the instant messaging client) announced that they would be changing their name. Yesterday, they revealed that their new name is Element. Let’s see more details on why Riot changed its name and what else is being changed.
Mozilla: VR, VPN, Tor and More
10 Best Free Tiling Window Managers
A window manager is software that manages the windows that applications bring up. For example, when you start an application, there will be a window manager running in the background, responsible for the placement and appearance of windows. It is important not to confuse a window manager with a desktop environment. A desktop environment typically consists of icons, windows, toolbars, folders, wallpapers, and desktop widgets. They provide a collection of libraries and applications made to operate cohesively together. A desktop environment contains its own window manager. There are a few different types of window managers. This article focuses on tiling window managers. They automate the common task of arranging windows.
EasyOS 2.3.3 released
A new release for the new forum! Also: EasyPup 2.3.3 released
