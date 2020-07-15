today's howtos
-
How To Enable Virsh Console Access For KVM Guests
-
How To Install pgAdmin4 on CentOS 8
-
Install Oracle Virtualbox 6.1.12 in Ubuntu 20.04 / CentOS 8 & Fedora
-
How to solve MySQL error: Access denied for user ‘root’@’localhost’
-
How to Install MystiQ Media Converter in Ubuntu 20.04
-
Project Management Web Platform with Redmine on Raspberry PI and Docker
-
Explaining Kubernetes in 10 minutes using an analogy
-
Writing binary utilities with GNU poke
-
Display Linux or Unix logo with hardware Info using screenfetch / linux_logo
-
Summarizing your command usage on Linux
-
Windows 10 on Debian under KVM
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 586 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Home Assistant improves performance in 0.112 release
The Home Assistant project has released version 0.112 of the open-source home automation hub we have previously covered, which is the eighth release of the project this year. While previous releases have largely focused on new integrations and enhancements to the front-end interface, in this release the focus has shifted more toward improving the performance of the database. It is important to be aware that there are significant database changes and multiple potential backward compatibility breaks to understand before attempting an upgrade to take advantage of the improvements. According to the release notes written by contributor Franck Nijhof, better performance has been a major goal of this release with a focus on both the logbook and history components. This builds on the work of the previous release (v0.111) from a performance perspective, which focused on reducing the time it takes to initialize the hub at startup.
Android Leftovers
today's programming leftovers and licence lawsuit
Recent comments
1 min ago
2 hours 36 min ago
3 hours 35 min ago
4 hours 19 min ago
4 hours 28 min ago
4 hours 32 min ago
4 hours 32 min ago
4 hours 38 min ago
4 hours 39 min ago
6 hours 57 min ago