Games: Whateverland, Beyond a Steel Sky, SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE, Ultra Hat Dimension and Aeolis Tournament
-
Point & click adventure 'Whateverland' let's you steal your way through it
Whateverland, an upcoming point and click adventure from Caligari Games just recently finished a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign and it's fully funded. It's also sounding pretty bizarre.
The game follows Vincent, an engineer by profession and a thief by trade who attempts to steal a necklace from a lonely old woman. As it turns out, she's some sort of witch and banishes Vincent to a parallel world where people are compelled to languish indefinitely, reflecting on their life choices—Whateverland.
-
3D adventure thriller 'Beyond a Steel Sky' is out now for Linux PC
Beyond a Steel Sky, the big 3D sequel to the much loved classic Beneath a Steel Sky is out now with Linux support. A long awaited sequel too, since the original was from way back in 1994. A long time between them of course, with Beyond a Steel Sky being a much prettier game in full 3D with nice WASD controls and an absolutely fantastic style to it.
What is it? From Charles Cecil, creator of the Broken Sword series, with art direction by Dave Gibbons, legendary comic book artist behind 'Watchmen' it's an adventure set within a dynamic world, populated by wilful characters driven by motivations that the player can subvert. In combination with a unique hacking tool, multiple solutions to puzzles emerge from player choices. Playing as Robert Foster, you attempt to track down an abducted child that leads you back to Union City, one of the last remaining mega-cities in a world ravaged by shattering wars and political meltdown.
-
SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE is out now for Linux PC
SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE, a full length standalone first-person shooter where time doesn't really move much until you do is out now and it's pretty magnificent.
The feeling of being able to duck and weave through bullets, like something out of the Matrix is what truly makes SUPERHOT MCD so fine. Being able to throw a bottle at an enemy resulting in them dropping their weapon, so you can run in and grab it mid-air is just so ridiculous and enjoyable.
-
Ultra Hat Dimension is a puzzle game about getting constantly punched
Kitsune Games, developer of the rather fantastic roguelike MidBoss (see Scaine's review) just released one of their older titles Ultra Hat Dimension on Steam with a bunch of upgrades and added Linux support.
It's a very sweet puzzle game about fancy hats and people getting punched for wearing them. Although, reading that back, saying it's sweet and then talking about throwing punches probably sounds quite strange. You, the player, are actually unable to do any punching yourself. Instead you get bounced around various levels while constantly hearing these little Spluff creatures go "POW" as they send you flying in each direction. It's like they're just mocking me.
-
Aeolis Tournament launches today on Steam (PC, MacOs, Linux) and in a few days on Nintendo Switch
-
Fantastic one-button action-packed party game 'Aeolis Tournament' out now
When it comes to party games, some attempt to do a little too much and some not enough. Aeolis Tournament seems to fit pretty much perfectly in between. With an extremely accessible control scheme that only needs movement and a single button, it's seriously easy to pick up and enjoy for a few hours at a time. Up to 8 players total can join various game modes with or without bots and there's online play too.
-
