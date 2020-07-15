Open source accounting software developed by accountants
Over the last six months, I have been working on GoDBLedger, an open source accounting system that I feel addresses some of the issues that plague current accounting software solutions. Even in my first year as a graduate accountant, the software frustrated me because I have seen what good software can be like and how much it can improve your productivity.
A great example of "good software" is a software developer's Editor/IDE. Developers love their editors, and there is a huge range that is highly customizable and allows for seamless coding experience. One of the major influencing factors for the existence of great software in this area is because developers are themselves the end users—they scratch their own itches and have immediate feedback on their designs.
