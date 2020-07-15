today's howtos
How to Install Chrome Browser on Ubuntu
How to Restrict Network Access Using FirewallD
The 20 Best Network Security Courses Available in 2020
What's your favorite shell for sysadmin work?
How to Easily Set Up a Mail Server on Debian 9 Stretch with iRedMail
How To Install Apache Solr on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
How to Run Angular App with PM2
How to configure an SSH proxy server with Squid
Android Leftovers
Linux Mint 20 Continues to Excel in All Tasks
The Linux Mint distribution has always shipped with a classical desktop layout through its history all the way since 2007; A panel on the bottom having a menu, launchers and opened windows on the left side, with system tray icons on the right side. The consistency of the desktop design and the general workflow in Mint is an invaluable comfort for most average PC users and even advanced users who do not want to bother with their desktop environment’s philosophy, and instead, prefer to use a practical one throughout the ages to just do their work on their PCs. It is more important especially these days where other Linux desktops/distributions typically destroy the entire UX consistency in each few releases.
Download Now: Get GNOME 3.38’s New Default Wallpapers Right Now
Just don’t expect much of a deviation on what’s gone before. What’s that saying again? Ah yes, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”. Jakub Steiner’s GNOME 3.38 wallpaper sits in vogue with previous background designs. It is predominately blue, it features a variety of geometric shapes, and uses fractal lighting for texture and effect. As with the GNOME 3.36 wallpaper and earlier there are 3 distinct variations of the main design: morning, day, and night. You can use each of these on their own, or use them as part of a dynamic wallpaper slideshow that subtly transitions between then over the course of the day...
