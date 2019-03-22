Leftovers: OpenSUSE, Debian, Ubuntu and Command Line Heroes (Red Hat)
The openSUSE release team is would like feedback from users, developers and stakeholders about the release of the of community-developed openSUSE Leap 15.2 through a survey.
The survey is available at https://survey.opensuse.org.
openSUSE Leap 15.2 was released on July 2. Two weeks of people installing the release and using it is a good timeframe to capture fresh ideas and thoughts about how people felt about the release. The survey centers on these two questions: what went well and what didn’t go well?
That is the question the release team is asking of those who installed and used openSUSE Leap 15.2.
The team hopes the feedback will provide enough information to help improve the release processes and other elements people found important.
The survey will close on August 4.
DebConf20 starts in about 5 weeks, and as always, the DebConf Videoteam is working hard to make sure it'll be a success. As such, we held a sprint from July 9th to 13th to work on our new infrastructure.
[...]
For DebConf20, we strongly encourage presenters to record their talks in advance and send us the resulting video. We understand this is more work, but we think it'll make for a more agreeable conference for everyone. Video conferencing is still pretty wonky and there is nothing worse than a talk ruined by a flaky internet connection or hardware failures.
As such, if you are giving a talk at DebConf this year, we are asking you to read and follow our guide on how to record your presentation.
Fear not: we are not getting rid of the Q&A period at the end of talks. Attendees will ask their questions — either on IRC or on a collaborative pad — and the Talkmeister will relay them to the speaker once the pre-recorded video has finished playing.
Recently I’ve seen lot of people sharing about their home office setup. I thought why don’t I do something similar. Not to beat FOMO, but in future when I revisit this blog, it will be lovely to understand that I had some cool stuffs.
There are people who went deep down in the ocean to lay cables for me to have a remote job and I am thankful to them.
Being remote my home is my office. On my work table I have a Samsung R439 laptop. I’ve blogged about it earlier. New addition is that it have another 4GB RAM, a total of 6GB and 120GB SSD. I run Debian testing on it. Laptop is placed on a stand. Dell MS116 as external mouse always connected to it. I also use an external keyboard from fingers. The keys are very stiff so I don’t recommend this to anyone. The only reason I took this keyboard that it is in my budget and have a backlit, which I needed most.
Effective communication between customers, engineers, and project managers is the most critical element of successful cloud delivery. This has always been the case, but it is doubly important in the absence of regular, face-to-face contact.
For remote teams, instant messaging is an invaluable tool. Internally, we use instant messaging both to keep in touch with one another and to coordinate on projects. However, it’s important to keep these two purposes separate. Maintaining one social channel and one business-focused channel prevents casual conversation from disrupting work.
For communication with customers, the use of email is the standard tool. Indeed, official design decisions should not be made lightly and need to be documented. In order to avoid delays and have everyone stick to action points, we make sure to chase up through phone or message, but always need to communicate through email. This helps ensure that both parties stay up-to-date on a project’s status and that we have written confirmations.
An enhanced partner program from Canonical, publisher of the Ubuntu open-source operating system, will enable global systems integrators to resell and integrate the company’s entire portfolio of products and services for data centers, multicloud environments, the edge, and the Internet of Things (IoT).
This week we’ve been filling in forms and doing kitchen renovations. We discuss popularity contest being removed from Ubuntu, 19.10 going EOL, KDEs cross-platform storefront and Linux adopting inclusive language. We also round up our picks from the wider tech news and share an event; remember those!
It’s Season 13 Episode 17 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
Saron Yitbarek and Clive Thompson start the season by exploring some ways coders start their tech careers—some common, many unexpected. You might be surprised who answers the call to code, where they come from, and how much they’ve already accomplished.
Openwashing, Linux Foundation and 'Open' Marketing
The good news is that no one seems to be waiting around on the "avoiding lock-in" argument.
A year ago this past April, remember, Google announced Anthos. Anthos was interesting not because it was a Kubernetes-based platform for hosting applications – there were many such then and there are more today. What differentiated the platform was that it was a cloud-independent piece of middleware offered by one of the cloud vendors themselves. Historically, a core approach of cloud vendors to the market has been attracting workloads to their platforms via proprietary offerings.
With Anthos, Google inverted that model, taking the proprietary software platform and decoupling it from the underlying cloud. This is notable because it represented a change of strategy, as noted, but also because it’s a heavy lift technically. It’s much easier to get a platform stack operating in one environment than it is in multiple.
Now with BigQuery, Google is doubling down on this approach, extending it beyond its GCP roots into other environments. This may weaken the argument for GCP compute at the margins, but it inarguably expands BigQuery’s addressable market dramatically.
It is also suggestive of a broader shift in strategy from Google. It is possible, of course, that the Anthos-enabled cross platform BigQuery is merely a tactical announcement, one that opportunistically seeks to capitalize on Google’s database prowess but is not more broadly representative.
Zulip, the open source threaded team chat app, today announced the release of Zulip Server 3.0, with new features to help distributed and remote teams stay productive and focused.
Earlier this year, Netflix developed and released a new Apache-licensed project named Dispatch. It is designed to coordinate the response to and the resolution of security-related incidents, but the project aims for more than just that. Rather, it hopes to be valuable for any type of one-off incident that needs coordination across an organization, such as a service outage.
The idea behind Dispatch is to serve as a central clearinghouse for incidents, specifically focusing on four areas: resource management (Netflix's phrase describing both the data about the incident and the data about the response), individual engagement, incident life-cycle, and what Netflix calls "incident learning" — the ability to build off past incidents to inform future ones. Under the hood, the project runs on Python 3.7+ with FastAPI for the server, a PostgreSQL database, and VueJS for the web-based UI.
End users configure and interact with Dispatch primarily through a web interface, and the provided user documentation explains day-to-day use of the tool. For lower-level administrative and development needs, multiple tools are accessible via the command-line.
Fundamentally, Dispatch is a dispatcher and coordinator of data across many pre-existing tools within an organization. Rather than taking the approach of creating a "batteries included" solution, Dispatch takes advantage of the existing APIs provided by common tools used in an organization, such as Google's office suite (GSuite), Jira, and Slack. Unfortunately, the project does not currently support any open-source alternatives to these tools out-of-box.
“The Certified Kubernetes Security Specialist exam will help grow the pool of qualified talent, while also providing employers with confidence that their teams are able to handle the challenges of securing these technologies.”
“As the use of Kubernetes in production soars, it is critical that those who are managing it understand how to do so securely,” said Priyanka Sharma, general manager, Cloud Native Computing Foundation.
Back when there were rumors of Google building an operating system, I thought “Lol.”
Then I watched then-PM Sundar Pichai announce Chrome OS. My heart raced. It was perfect.
I got my email through Gmail, I wrote documents on Docs, I listened to Pandora, I viewed photos on TheFacebook. Why did I need all of Windows Vista?
In 2010, I predicted that by 2020 Chrome OS would be the most popular desktop OS in the world. It was fast, lightweight, and $0.
“Every Windows and OS X app will be re-built for the browser!” I thought. Outlook->Gmail. Excel->Sheets. Finder->Dropbox. Photoshop->Figma. Terminal->Repl.it.
All of your files would be accessible by whoever you wanted, wherever you wanted, all the time. It was obvious. Revolutionary.
I haven’t installed MSFT Office on a machine since 2009. Sheets and Docs have been good enough for me. The theoretical unlimited computing power and collaboration features meant Google Docs was better than Office (and free!).
Then something happened at Google. I’m not sure what. But they stopped innovating on cloud software.
Microsoft has been working to ensure that Android itself is able to support the dual-screened devices, offering code back to the open source project with additions including those to the browser and to the base Android Open Source Project. These support the non-standard display tech that Microsot is relying on to help the Surface Duo stand out.
-
Back in February, $130 "smart" pet feeders from a company named Petnet simply stopped working. When customers reached out to the company to complain, they hit a complete and total brick wall in terms of functioning customer service. Emails and phone calls weren't returned (or wound up undeliverable), and the company simply refused to answer annoyed customer inquiries on Twitter or Facebook.
The case is WhatsApp Inc. v. NSO Group Technologies Limited, 19-cv-07123, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (Oakland).
Sarandos, who joined Netflix in 1999 and has been with the company for more than 20 years, has long served as chief content officer, a role that has involved overseeing Netflix’s massively successfully originals program starting with series like Orange is the New Black and House of Cards. Since then, Sarandos has transformed the company into one of the biggest power players in Hollywood. As part of the move, Sarandos has also been elected to the board of directors.
Microsoft just can’t catch a break with all its updates that seem to cause more problems. The company rolled out a Windows 10 update yesterday which fixed a major DNS security flaw (and a few other things), but in the process might have removed Notepad, Paint, or WordPad for some users if they were updating to version 2004 at the same time.
Over the last month, there have been several Windows 10 user reports on the Microsoft forms of those apps disappearing after updating to version 2004, so it seems like yesterday’s update isn’t actually the root cause of the problem. Gizmodo has reached out to Microsoft for more clarification, and we’ll update this article if/when we hear back.
As developers, we don’t always consider test migration when we think about adopting a new framework. Tests are important, however, because they ensure that our code meets its requirements and works as desired, especially when we add new features and functionality.
Test migration is an essential part of migrating to a new application development framework. This article is for developers who are migrating a Spring Boot application to Quarkus. I will use three sample tests to demonstrate a test migration from Spring Boot to Quarkus. While Quarkus is compatible with Spring Boot Web, not all of Spring Boot’s test functionalities map to Quarkus. I will introduce you to other test dependencies and Quarkus capabilities that you can use in these cases.
This article presents a freebie dashboard coded in Flask, on top of iconic AdminLTE, a well-known design actively supported by 150+ contributors and 35k Github stars.
[...]
Flask is a lightweight WSGI web application framework. It is designed to make getting started quick and easy, with the ability to scale up to complex applications. Classified as a microframework, Flask is written in Python and it does not require particular tools or libraries. It has no database abstraction layer, form validation, or any other components where pre-existing third-party libraries provide common functions.
A great resume is key to landing a great software job.
There's no surprise there.
But so many people make mistakes on their resume that can very easily be fixed.
Randall Kanna is on the show today to help us understand how to improve our resumes, and in turn, help us have better careers.
In this video, you will get an introduction to ReportLab’s Canvas object. You use ReportLab to create PDFs using Python and this tutorial will show you one way to accomplish that
The last PyCharm EAP build before the release candidate is ready and comes with a lot of new functionalities! Let’s take a look into three UX-related improvements that will make your development experience smoother.
I researched for the HTML Report design that is good looking and more feature rich. I have been working on and developing it. The new HTML Report will have support for Triage stuff. So that the user can quickly navigate to CVEs with specified remarks. I have also added a footer with useful links like our github, community IRC, and instructions on how to raise an issue.
This week I added checkers for avahi and bind libraries. Also there were some changes that had to be made in the out of tree checker, so I completed work on that too.
Hello from the Swiss Alps, where we have been working from home and avoiding all but essential trips out like so many others over the last few months.
The current situation has led to the cancellation of several community events, including this year's main Raku and Perl conferences in North American and Europe. We have been following the situation closely in Switzerland, and have also decided not to go ahead with our event this year.
Good news, this wasn’t a regression due to the recent upgrade and this was easy to sort out. Blocked Internet Explorer and sent a notice to the 5000 developers that Internet Explorer is no longer supported. Problem solved!
[For reference: It’s best to hard block IE for user experience, IE users are used to retrying in another browser. Maybe one third of internal apps developed in the last years don’t work at all outside of Chrome, the page remains blank or has broken widgets all over the place.]
The upgrade continued as planned.
Eight years ago I wrote _Systems Performance: Enterprise and the Cloud_ (aka the "sysperf" book) on the performance of computing systems, and this year I'm excited to be releasing the second edition. The first edition was successful, selling over 10k copies and becoming required or recommended reading at many companies (and even mentioned in [job descriptions]). Thanks to everyone for their support. I've received feedback that it is useful, not just for learning performance, but also for showing how computers work internally: essential knowledge for all engineers. The second edition adds content on BPF, BCC, bpftrace, perf, and Ftrace, mostly removes Solaris, makes numerous updates to Linux and cloud computing, and includes general improvements and additions. It is written by a more experienced version of myself than I was for the first edition, including my six years of experience as a senior performance engineer at Netfilx. This edition has also been improved by a new technical review team of over 30 engineers.
