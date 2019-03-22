Leftovers: OpenSUSE, Debian, Ubuntu and Command Line Heroes (Red Hat) Release Team Asks for Feedback on openSUSE Leap "15.2" The openSUSE release team is would like feedback from users, developers and stakeholders about the release of the of community-developed openSUSE Leap 15.2 through a survey. The survey is available at https://survey.opensuse.org. openSUSE Leap 15.2 was released on July 2. Two weeks of people installing the release and using it is a good timeframe to capture fresh ideas and thoughts about how people felt about the release. The survey centers on these two questions: what went well and what didn’t go well? That is the question the release team is asking of those who installed and used openSUSE Leap 15.2. The team hopes the feedback will provide enough information to help improve the release processes and other elements people found important. The survey will close on August 4.

DebConf Videoteam Sprint Report -- DebConf20@Home DebConf20 starts in about 5 weeks, and as always, the DebConf Videoteam is working hard to make sure it'll be a success. As such, we held a sprint from July 9th to 13th to work on our new infrastructure. [...] For DebConf20, we strongly encourage presenters to record their talks in advance and send us the resulting video. We understand this is more work, but we think it'll make for a more agreeable conference for everyone. Video conferencing is still pretty wonky and there is nothing worse than a talk ruined by a flaky internet connection or hardware failures. As such, if you are giving a talk at DebConf this year, we are asking you to read and follow our guide on how to record your presentation. Fear not: we are not getting rid of the Q&A period at the end of talks. Attendees will ask their questions — either on IRC or on a collaborative pad — and the Talkmeister will relay them to the speaker once the pre-recorded video has finished playing.

Abhijith PA: Workstation setup Recently I’ve seen lot of people sharing about their home office setup. I thought why don’t I do something similar. Not to beat FOMO, but in future when I revisit this blog, it will be lovely to understand that I had some cool stuffs. There are people who went deep down in the ocean to lay cables for me to have a remote job and I am thankful to them. Being remote my home is my office. On my work table I have a Samsung R439 laptop. I’ve blogged about it earlier. New addition is that it have another 4GB RAM, a total of 6GB and 120GB SSD. I run Debian testing on it. Laptop is placed on a stand. Dell MS116 as external mouse always connected to it. I also use an external keyboard from fingers. The keys are very stiff so I don’t recommend this to anyone. The only reason I took this keyboard that it is in my budget and have a backlit, which I needed most.

Best practices for an effective remote team in the world of cloud delivery Effective communication between customers, engineers, and project managers is the most critical element of successful cloud delivery. This has always been the case, but it is doubly important in the absence of regular, face-to-face contact. For remote teams, instant messaging is an invaluable tool. Internally, we use instant messaging both to keep in touch with one another and to coordinate on projects. However, it’s important to keep these two purposes separate. Maintaining one social channel and one business-focused channel prevents casual conversation from disrupting work. For communication with customers, the use of email is the standard tool. Indeed, official design decisions should not be made lightly and need to be documented. In order to avoid delays and have everyone stick to action points, we make sure to chase up through phone or message, but always need to communicate through email. This helps ensure that both parties stay up-to-date on a project’s status and that we have written confirmations.

Canonical Lets Global SIs Resell, Integrate Entire Portfolio An enhanced partner program from Canonical, publisher of the Ubuntu open-source operating system, will enable global systems integrators to resell and integrate the company’s entire portfolio of products and services for data centers, multicloud environments, the edge, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo: S13E17 – Knitting outside This week we’ve been filling in forms and doing kitchen renovations. We discuss popularity contest being removed from Ubuntu, 19.10 going EOL, KDEs cross-platform storefront and Linux adopting inclusive language. We also round up our picks from the wider tech news and share an event; remember those! It’s Season 13 Episode 17 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

Command Line Heroes - Season 5, episode 1: Becoming a coder Saron Yitbarek and Clive Thompson start the season by exploring some ways coders start their tech careers—some common, many unexpected. You might be surprised who answers the call to code, where they come from, and how much they’ve already accomplished.

Openwashing, Linux Foundation and 'Open' Marketing Open source success has everything to do with innovation, not vendor lock-in concerns The good news is that no one seems to be waiting around on the "avoiding lock-in" argument.

BigQuery and the Middleware Play A year ago this past April, remember, Google announced Anthos. Anthos was interesting not because it was a Kubernetes-based platform for hosting applications – there were many such then and there are more today. What differentiated the platform was that it was a cloud-independent piece of middleware offered by one of the cloud vendors themselves. Historically, a core approach of cloud vendors to the market has been attracting workloads to their platforms via proprietary offerings. With Anthos, Google inverted that model, taking the proprietary software platform and decoupling it from the underlying cloud. This is notable because it represented a change of strategy, as noted, but also because it’s a heavy lift technically. It’s much easier to get a platform stack operating in one environment than it is in multiple. Now with BigQuery, Google is doubling down on this approach, extending it beyond its GCP roots into other environments. This may weaken the argument for GCP compute at the margins, but it inarguably expands BigQuery’s addressable market dramatically. It is also suggestive of a broader shift in strategy from Google. It is possible, of course, that the Anthos-enabled cross platform BigQuery is merely a tactical announcement, one that opportunistically seeks to capitalize on Google’s database prowess but is not more broadly representative.

Zulip, Leading Open Source Team Chat App, Releases Version 3.0 Zulip, the open source threaded team chat app, today announced the release of Zulip Server 3.0, with new features to help distributed and remote teams stay productive and focused.

Netflix releases open-source crisis-management tool Earlier this year, Netflix developed and released a new Apache-licensed project named Dispatch. It is designed to coordinate the response to and the resolution of security-related incidents, but the project aims for more than just that. Rather, it hopes to be valuable for any type of one-off incident that needs coordination across an organization, such as a service outage. The idea behind Dispatch is to serve as a central clearinghouse for incidents, specifically focusing on four areas: resource management (Netflix's phrase describing both the data about the incident and the data about the response), individual engagement, incident life-cycle, and what Netflix calls "incident learning" — the ability to build off past incidents to inform future ones. Under the hood, the project runs on Python 3.7+ with FastAPI for the server, a PostgreSQL database, and VueJS for the web-based UI. End users configure and interact with Dispatch primarily through a web interface, and the provided user documentation explains day-to-day use of the tool. For lower-level administrative and development needs, multiple tools are accessible via the command-line. Fundamentally, Dispatch is a dispatcher and coordinator of data across many pre-existing tools within an organization. Rather than taking the approach of creating a "batteries included" solution, Dispatch takes advantage of the existing APIs provided by common tools used in an organization, such as Google's office suite (GSuite), Jira, and Slack. Unfortunately, the project does not currently support any open-source alternatives to these tools out-of-box.

The Linux Foundation develops certification to enable cloud native pros demonstrate competence “The Certified Kubernetes Security Specialist exam will help grow the pool of qualified talent, while also providing employers with confidence that their teams are able to handle the challenges of securing these technologies.” “As the use of Kubernetes in production soars, it is critical that those who are managing it understand how to do so securely,” said Priyanka Sharma, general manager, Cloud Native Computing Foundation.