today's howtos
-
List Network Interfaces in Debian 10
-
How to install Google Earth Pro on Linux
-
How to backup and restore your Android device with ADB on Ubuntu
-
How to Install the Latest Lollypop Music Player in Ubuntu 20.04
-
How to speed up Apache web loads with mod_pagespeed
-
How to get the latest version of Inkscape on your Chromebook
-
Navigating within a file in VIM
-
Understanding and using VIM Buffers
-
VIM Plugins with VIM Vundle
-
Quick start guide to migrating and building applications on a public cloud
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1088 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
GNU Projects: Ganeti cluster on Guix and RSEQ in GNU C Library
140,000 Reached
THIS may be hard to believe, but after more than 16 years we've managed to put together 140,000 Drupal nodes (this one is the 140,000th). Most of these are news clippings and clusters of links. The rest are pages, blog posts and forum threads.The next meaningful milestone will be the 150,000th node and our 20th anniversary (some time in 2024). We're quite certain we'll get there, along with 200,000 nodes, as this past week we've been in the region of all-time record traffic. Susan is still involved sometimes, albeit behind the scenes. We thank her enormously for all the work she did. █
Developer of Robo Instructus gives out sales info after a year
Now that the programming-puzzle game Robo Instructus has been out for just a year, the developer has written up a blog post talking about sales and how it went. What is it? Robo Instructus is a puzzle game in which players manoeuvre a robot by issuing instructions via a simple programming language. As players progress through the game they unlock new functions to overcome new puzzles, each of which can be solved in multiple ways. The more you master the robot, the more elegant and powerful your solutions will be. This is not a game of moving logic blocks around, it needs actual programming. So now you know what it is, how did it do after a whole year? Not well in terms of sales or even player progression. Going by achievements, only 5% managed to complete 2 of the 4 acts. As for sales: in total it sold 2,571 copies which is just over 200 a month. Split across stores that was 2,544 sold on Steam and a mere 27 came from itch.io. Across different operating systems on Steam, keeping in mind this was developed on Linux and launched with Windows/Linux support and macOS came ~2 months later: Windows - 89.7% Linux - 7.6% Mac - 2.7% Direct: Robo Instructus: 1 Year Later
NoiseTorch is another tool to remove background noise while recording on Linux
NoiseTorch is another recent discovery that can help you remove background noise in real-time while recording with a microphone on Linux. Much like Cadmus which we covered recently and were very impressed with, it makes use of the Real-time Noise Suppression Plugin for PulseAudio based on Xiph's RNNoise (a noise suppression library based on a recurrent neural network).
Recent comments
2 min 3 sec ago
1 hour 39 min ago
2 hours 3 min ago
2 hours 11 min ago
4 hours 58 min ago
6 hours 6 min ago
6 hours 11 min ago
8 hours 58 min ago
9 hours 12 min ago
9 hours 17 min ago