Dual LAN SBC with RK3328 starts at $24
Radxa’s open-spec, $24-and-up “Rock Pi E” SBC runs Linux on a quad -A53 RK3328 with up to 2GB RAM, microSD, eMMC, USB 3.0, 40-pin GPIO, optional WiFi/BT, and 10/100 and GbE LAN ports with optional PoE.
Last October while researching Radxa’s Rock Pi 4C, we noticed a preliminary page for a Rock Pi E SBC with dual LAN ports that runs Linux on a quad-core, Cortex-A53 Rockchip RK3328. Radxa has finally released the compact, 65 x 56mm networking board, a big sister to Radxa’s even smaller, quad -A35 RK3308-based Rock Pi S. The Rock Pi E provides both 10/100Mbps and PoE-ready GbE ports instead of 10/100 only. It swaps out a 26-pin GPIO for 40-pin and boosts the USB port to USB 3.0.
GNU Projects: Ganeti cluster on Guix and RSEQ in GNU C Library
140,000 Reached
THIS may be hard to believe, but after more than 16 years we've managed to put together 140,000 Drupal nodes (this one is the 140,000th). Most of these are news clippings and clusters of links. The rest are pages, blog posts and forum threads.The next meaningful milestone will be the 150,000th node and our 20th anniversary (some time in 2024). We're quite certain we'll get there, along with 200,000 nodes, as this past week we've been in the region of all-time record traffic. Susan is still involved sometimes, albeit behind the scenes. We thank her enormously for all the work she did. █
Developer of Robo Instructus gives out sales info after a year
Now that the programming-puzzle game Robo Instructus has been out for just a year, the developer has written up a blog post talking about sales and how it went. What is it? Robo Instructus is a puzzle game in which players manoeuvre a robot by issuing instructions via a simple programming language. As players progress through the game they unlock new functions to overcome new puzzles, each of which can be solved in multiple ways. The more you master the robot, the more elegant and powerful your solutions will be. This is not a game of moving logic blocks around, it needs actual programming. So now you know what it is, how did it do after a whole year? Not well in terms of sales or even player progression. Going by achievements, only 5% managed to complete 2 of the 4 acts. As for sales: in total it sold 2,571 copies which is just over 200 a month. Split across stores that was 2,544 sold on Steam and a mere 27 came from itch.io. Across different operating systems on Steam, keeping in mind this was developed on Linux and launched with Windows/Linux support and macOS came ~2 months later: Windows - 89.7% Linux - 7.6% Mac - 2.7% Direct: Robo Instructus: 1 Year Later
NoiseTorch is another tool to remove background noise while recording on Linux
NoiseTorch is another recent discovery that can help you remove background noise in real-time while recording with a microphone on Linux. Much like Cadmus which we covered recently and were very impressed with, it makes use of the Real-time Noise Suppression Plugin for PulseAudio based on Xiph's RNNoise (a noise suppression library based on a recurrent neural network).
