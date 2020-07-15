Android Leftovers
-
Android 11 features we love: A smarter power menu
-
Android 11 Will Ban Smartphones from 'Altering Facial Appearance' in Camera
-
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launched: 1080p Android TV dongle arrives globally for €39.99
-
T-Mobile is working on a streaming device using Google’s Android TV
-
How to fix the latest Pokemon Go Android phones
-
How to Make Your Gboard Automatically Match Your Android's Dark or Light Theme
-
The Best of Android: Mid-2020 — Which phone has the best battery life?
-
Jio, Google, to co-develop JioPhone with Android OS
-
Google is preparing an emoji bar in Gboard for Android
-
Apple doubles trade-in value of select Android devices in limited time offer
-
Friday deals: Assistant smart home accessories up to 30% off, Android Auto Receiver $200 off, more
-
My Android phone as a car key? Yes please!
-
Chrome for Android streamlines web logins w/ ‘Touch to Fill’
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 340 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Dual LAN SBC with RK3328 starts at $24
Radxa’s open-spec, $24-and-up “Rock Pi E” SBC runs Linux on a quad -A53 RK3328 with up to 2GB RAM, microSD, eMMC, USB 3.0, 40-pin GPIO, optional WiFi/BT, and 10/100 and GbE LAN ports with optional PoE. Last October while researching Radxa’s Rock Pi 4C, we noticed a preliminary page for a Rock Pi E SBC with dual LAN ports that runs Linux on a quad-core, Cortex-A53 Rockchip RK3328. Radxa has finally released the compact, 65 x 56mm networking board, a big sister to Radxa’s even smaller, quad -A35 RK3308-based Rock Pi S. The Rock Pi E provides both 10/100Mbps and PoE-ready GbE ports instead of 10/100 only. It swaps out a 26-pin GPIO for 40-pin and boosts the USB port to USB 3.0.
Graphics Stack: Monado, VKMS, AMDGPU and Wayland
GNU Projects: Ganeti cluster on Guix and RSEQ in GNU C Library
Recent comments
4 hours 28 min ago
6 hours 6 min ago
6 hours 30 min ago
6 hours 37 min ago
9 hours 24 min ago
10 hours 33 min ago
10 hours 38 min ago
13 hours 25 min ago
13 hours 39 min ago
13 hours 44 min ago