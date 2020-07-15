today's howtos
How to speed up Apache web loads with mod_pagespeed
How to install Malware Information Sharing Platform on Ubuntu Server 18.04
How to Setup an iSCSI Storage Server on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
How to Use Sudo without Password in Linux
How to Create a Backup of MySQL Databases Using mysqldump on Ubuntu 20.04
How to Enable AV1 Video Playback on Windows, Linux, macOS
How to Install and Use YouTube-DL on Linux System
How to change permissions for a symbolic link under Linux/UNIX
How to check list of users in Unix
How to list installed Nginx modules and compiled flags
Star Lite Mk III Laptop is Now Available with 6 Linux Distributions
UK-based laptop company Star Labs announced the pre-order of its new Linux laptop named Star Lite Mk III.
Android Leftovers
Dual LAN SBC with RK3328 starts at $24
Radxa’s open-spec, $24-and-up “Rock Pi E” SBC runs Linux on a quad -A53 RK3328 with up to 2GB RAM, microSD, eMMC, USB 3.0, 40-pin GPIO, optional WiFi/BT, and 10/100 and GbE LAN ports with optional PoE. Last October while researching Radxa’s Rock Pi 4C, we noticed a preliminary page for a Rock Pi E SBC with dual LAN ports that runs Linux on a quad-core, Cortex-A53 Rockchip RK3328. Radxa has finally released the compact, 65 x 56mm networking board, a big sister to Radxa’s even smaller, quad -A35 RK3308-based Rock Pi S. The Rock Pi E provides both 10/100Mbps and PoE-ready GbE ports instead of 10/100 only. It swaps out a 26-pin GPIO for 40-pin and boosts the USB port to USB 3.0.
Graphics Stack: Monado, VKMS, AMDGPU and Wayland
