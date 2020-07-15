Release of Wine 5.13
Wine Announcement
The Wine development release 5.13 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - Re-mapping of INI files to the registry. - System call thunks in NTDLL. - Reimplementation of floating point numbers printing. - Beginnings of a restructuration of the console support. - Various bug fixes. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/5.x/wine-5.13.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/5.x/wine-5.13.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.
Wine 5.13 Released - Fixes 15 Year Old Bug To Support Windows NT INI Files To Registry Re-Mapping
The INI file re-mapping to the registry is a bit interesting and rather late... This stems from the advent of the Windows Registry back with Windows NT in place of relying on INI files. Windows 9x era applications use INI files with a set of functions that since Windows NT were converted to make use of the registry rather than INI files. Wine 5.13 in 2020 now supports re-mapping of INI files to the registry, thereby closing this bug report from 2005.
The Windows-style syscall thunks in NTDLL, changing around the floating point numbers printing, and starting on a restructuring of the console support all make for Wine 5.13 quite exciting on a low-level.
