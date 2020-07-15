Games: Simply Puzzles, American Truck Simulator and More
Simply Puzzles: Junctions is a fresh logic puzzle game to test your brain
Out now with Linux support, Simply Puzzles: Junctions is another streamlined and easy to learn logic puzzle game. This is the second Simply Puzzles release on Steam following on from Codewords in June.
The aim their games they said are to be 'easy to understand, uncluttered and relaxing', as they think there's not enough high-quality simple puzzle titles like it. Simply Puzzles: Junctions features 100 hand-tested puzzles, each presented with the same relaxing, uncluttered presentation as Simply Puzzles: Codewords.
The pretty looking Idaho DLC and 1.38 update for American Truck Simulator are out
A big free patch and an expansive new DLC are now available for American Truck Simulator. Prepare to travel through Idaho and take in the sights.
Firstly, the free 1.38 update for ATS is out that brings with it Screen Space Ambient Occlusion (SSAO), a redesigned route advisor, navigation ETA to the next waypoint in route advisor and in world map, a major revamp to the city of Las Vegas with new road networks and more detailed scenery, improved Truckstops and quite a bit more. The patch is so big that they gave it a dedicated video.
Have a chat and work on your relationship in We should talk. out now
Spin the conversation wheel of fortune in the short-form narrative game We should talk. that's out now with Linux support. Released after a successful Kickstarter campaign, it's nice to see more experimental games that try to push the boundaries in different ways like this.
We should talk. is certainly a game that's quite intriguing, with a pretty unique speech feature that has you construct your answers in conversations with multiple parts you can switch around. Quite clever actually, I've not really seen such a feature used often at all. You're only usually given specific whole things to say but this is designed to get you to slow down, think things through and practice some social skills all while listening to some rather chilling tunes in a bar with friends.
Dead Age 2 brings party-based tactical zombie survival to a more open world
Now available in Early Access, Dead Age 2 is the sequel to the 2016 hit and brings with it a much expanded game.
Developed by Silent Dreams with Headup helping out as publisher, Dead Age 2 follows a group of determined survivors who have fled to Freedom City in search of a cure for the plague that triggered the zombie apocalypse ten years ago. You will be completing quests, scavenging for resources and building up a base to survive.
In between all that, you also have the tight and fast-paced tactical turn-based combat against Zombies, gangs of looters and more. While death for characters is permenaent, it offers some outside progression in the form of persistent upgrades to go with in another run.
New Videos: Linux Mint 20 "Xfce" and More
