Drupal drops first big upgrade in five years and looks forward by looking backwards
Open-source CMS software Drupal has unveiled its first major update in five years by launching a new version 9.0.
The biggest update is backwards-compatibility from version 8.0: the project's developers have styled the upgrade as not much more complex than adopting a point release.
"If you've kept your Drupal 8 site up to date, and have experience with updating your site to the latest minor version (e.g: 8.9.0) then you know everything you need in order to successfully upgrade to Drupal 9," says the release FAQ.
Upgrades are more complex for those using Drupal 7, the other currently-supported version of the CMS. Users are advised the 7-to-9 move "... can be thought of as a migration or re-platforming, although not as severe as moving to a complete different platform."
"Though there are major differences under the hood, the fundamental approach to managing structured data is quite similar. Significant work was also put into the Migration APIs over the course of the Drupal 8 life cycle, so the upgrade to Drupal 9 is easier than upgrading to 8 was a few years ago."
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 786 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
New Videos: Linux Mint 20 "Xfce" and More
New \Videos: Linux Mint 20 "Xfce" and More
Python Programming
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Recent comments
59 min 6 sec ago
1 hour 13 min ago
3 hours 9 min ago
8 hours 7 min ago
9 hours 44 min ago
10 hours 9 min ago
10 hours 16 min ago
13 hours 3 min ago
14 hours 12 min ago
14 hours 17 min ago