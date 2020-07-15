IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Fedora program update: 2020-29
Here’s your report of what has happened in Fedora this week. The Nest With Fedora Call for Participation is now open.
Call for Code Daily: Remote learning, water sustainability, and answered calls
The power of Call for Code® is in the global community that we have built around this major #TechforGood initiative. Whether it is the deployments that are underway across pivotal projects, developers using the starter kits in the cloud, or ecosystem partners joining the fight, everyone has a story to tell. Call for Code Daily highlights all of the amazing #TechforGood stories taking place around the world. Every day, you can count on us to share these stories with you.
[...]
These are unprecedented and difficult times, which makes it all the more inspiring to see people stepping up and using their ingenuity to take positive action. On June 12, in Seoul, South Korea, over 215 people on 50 different teams put their innovative ideas to the test in the 2020 Call for Code Korea Hackathon.
IBM Research works with industry to architect and prototype trusted container platforms
When it comes to highly regulated industries, it is critical to maintain high assurances and compliance around computation. Enterprises must ensure that there is governance of data and processes.
Virtualization and containerization has brought about many benefits to efficiency, adaptability, and scalability of workloads. However, it brings with it challenges in security and compliance.
For example, workloads might be hosted in an environment that shares a pool of physical platforms in a data center or in multi-tenant cloud. Enterprises have security concerns on whether workloads are being run on platforms that are trustworthy, in terms of the integrity of the platform, its locality and metadata, and its ability to establish itself in a root of trust.
My first look at Red Hat Insights: Advisor
In my Introduction to Red Hat Insights, I briefly outlined what this SaaS application does and how to set up your Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) systems to use the service. This article is dedicated to the "Advisor" in the Insights dashboard.
The Insights dashboard itself is available here.
Author's note: I'm testing the service as part of my job at the Bielefeld IT Service Center (BITS) at Bielefeld University. This article reflects my personal view of Red Hat Insights. Furthermore, I would like to clarify that I am a member of the Red Hat Accelerators community.
Flexible single sign-on authentication and more in Open Liberty 20.0.0.7
Open Liberty 20.0.0.7 lets you disable the default of returning Lightweight Third-Party Authentication (LTPA) cookies for authentication when using Trust Association Interceptor (TAI) or Simple and Protected GSS-API Negotiation Mechanism (SPNEGO) authentication. You can also disable JSON Web Token (JWT) cookies when using JWT’s single sign-on (SSO) feature.
New Videos: Linux Mint 20 "Xfce" and More
Python Programming
