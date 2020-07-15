Python Programming
-
A Hundred Days of Code, Day 010 - Python Functions, Basics Done!
-
Episode 18: Ten Years of Flask: Conversation With Creator Armin Ronacher
This week on the show we have Armin Ronacher to talk about the first 10 years of Flask. Armin talks about the origins of Flask and the components that make up the framework. He talks about what goes into documenting a framework or API. He also talks about the community working on the ongoing development of Flask.
He also shares his thoughts about Python, and how it contrasts with Rust and TypeScript. Armin talks about what he would do differently if he were to start development of a project like Flask now.
-
Python String Constants
A constant is used to define a fixed value in a variable that cannot be modified anywhere in the code following declaration. The Python string module contains some built-in string constants that can be used for various purposes. You can also define a custom string constant in Python. Custom string constant declaration is different in Python than in other standard programming languages, such as c++, Java, etc. This article covers some uses of built-in string constants of the Python string module.
-
Polymorphism in Python
Polymorphism means “many forms.” Polymorphism an important feature of Object-Oriented Programming (OOP). When the same method is declared multiple times, for multiple purposes, and in different classes, then it is called polymorphism. Another feature of OOP is inheritance, through which the child class can be created by inheriting the features of the parent class. Sometimes, it requires the programmer to declare a method of the same name in both the parent and child classes for various purposes. This type of task can also be implemented by using polymorphism. This article explains how polymorphism can be defined in object-oriented programming (OOP).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 761 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
New Videos: Linux Mint 20 "Xfce" and More
New \Videos: Linux Mint 20 "Xfce" and More
Python Programming
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Recent comments
59 min 6 sec ago
1 hour 13 min ago
3 hours 9 min ago
8 hours 7 min ago
9 hours 44 min ago
10 hours 9 min ago
10 hours 16 min ago
13 hours 3 min ago
14 hours 12 min ago
14 hours 17 min ago