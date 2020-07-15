New Videos: Linux Mint 20 "Xfce" and More
Linux Mint 20 "Xfce" overview | Light, simple, efficient
In this video, I am going to show an overview of Linux Mint 20 "Xfce" and some of the applications pre-installed.
Some Linux Advice: Stop Running Commands You Don't Understand
Want To Rewrite Your Configs In Org-Mode? Follow Along, LIVE!
Want To Rewrite Your Configs In Org-Mode? It's Easy!
