*ubuntu 19.10 EoL now in effect, Canonical partners with global systems integrators
-
Kubuntu General News: Kubuntu 19.10 Eoan Ermine reaches end of life
Kubuntu 19.10 Eoan Ermine was released on October 17th, 2019 with 9 months support.
As of July 17th, 2020, 19.10 reaches ‘end of life’.
No more package updates will be accepted to 19.10, and it will be archived to old-releases.ubuntu.com in the coming weeks.
The official end of life announcement for Ubuntu as a whole can be found here [1].
Kubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa continues to be supported.
-
Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) End of Life reached on July 17 2020
This is a follow-up to the End of Life warning sent earlier this month to confirm that as of today (July 17, 2020), Ubuntu 19.10 is no longer supported. No more package updates will be accepted to 19.10, and it will be archived to old-releases.ubuntu.com in the coming weeks.
The original End of Life warning follows, with upgrade instructions:
Ubuntu announced its 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) release almost 9 months ago, on October 17, 2019, and its support period is now nearing its end. Ubuntu 19.10 will reach end of life on Friday, July 17 2020.
-
Canonical partners with global systems integrators
Canonical, publisher of the Ubuntu Linux distribution, is pursuing the 12 largest global systems integrators as it positions itself as an alternative to VMware and Red Hat.
The London-based company this week launched a global integrator program, which spans Canonical's open source offerings for data centers, multi-cloud environments, edge computing and IoT. The Canonical partner program provides pricing discounts through deal registration, as well as aggregated volume discounts across partners' combined customer bases. Other features include an updated portal and dedicated account management, sales, engineering and marketing support resources.
Regis Paquette, vice president of alliances at Canonical, estimates a dozen companies based in the U.S., Europe and India represent two-thirds of the global SI market. Canonical has "selected those 12 as the starting line" for its integrator initiative. "We are really taking a targeted approach," he said.
Canonical in recent years has focused its partner efforts on building closer relations with hardware vendors such as Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and IBM, while also revamping its value-added-reseller strategy. Integrators, however, began to approach Canonical as their customers sought open source alternatives to VMware, Paquette explained. In addition, two large integrators have tapped Canonical's open source technology to build digital transformation platforms.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 463 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
New Videos: Linux Mint 20 "Xfce" and More
New \Videos: Linux Mint 20 "Xfce" and More
Python Programming
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Recent comments
59 min 6 sec ago
1 hour 13 min ago
3 hours 9 min ago
8 hours 7 min ago
9 hours 44 min ago
10 hours 9 min ago
10 hours 16 min ago
13 hours 3 min ago
14 hours 12 min ago
14 hours 17 min ago