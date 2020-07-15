Open Hardware and Devices With Linux
Dogwood What to Expect
In this blog, we will describe what will be included in the dogwood batch. We will go over what’s in the box, and what software works from the moment you power on this version of the Librem 5.
Industrial mini-PC claimed to be first to provide 5G
Gigabyte’s GigaIPC embedded unit announced a rugged, fanless QBiX-Pro-KBLB7100HD-A1 mini-PC billed as the world’s first embedded PC with 5G. No OS support is listed for the 160 x 118 x 62.6mm, Kaby Lake-U system, but GigaIPC tell us that all its computers, including its recent, Gemini Lake based QBiX2-GLKA5005H-A1, run Linux, even if in some cases they list only Windows support.
15.6-inch, HD panel PC offers a choice of Apollo or Whiskey Lake via SDM modules
Axiomtek’s 15.6-inch, SDM-style “ITC150WM” panel PC runs Linux or Win 10 on a choice of Apollo Lake or Whiskey Lake CPUs. Specs include GbE, up to 2x HDMI, up to 5x USB, and up to 3x M.2.
Axiomtek announced an ITC150WM panel-PC series that use Intel’s Smart Display Module form factor to enable easy CPU swap-outs and maintenance. The ITC150WM-300S incorporates the company’s 100 x 60mm SDM300S Smart Display Module-Short removable compute and I/O module equipped with an Apollo Lake SoC. The ITC150WM-500L instead uses its 175 x 100mm, 8th Gen Whiskey Lake SDM500L Smart Display Module-Large (SDM-L), which we covered a year ago. The datasheet lists Win 10 under “optional OS installation,” but Axiomtek informs us that both models have been tested with Ubuntu.
Make with Ada 2019
New Videos: Linux Mint 20 "Xfce" and More
Python Programming
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
