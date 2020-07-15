Kernel and Linux Foundation: Open Printing, Zephyr Project, and Kubernetes/Helm
Open Printing Microconference Accepted into 2020 Linux Plumbers Conference
We are pleased to announce that the Open Printing Microconference has been accepted into the 2020 Linux Plumbers Conference!
Building on the work already done in driverless printing since last year’s microconference session; driverless scanning has emerged as an active new topic since last year’s Plumbers. We’re seeing many new printer application projects emerge that will benefit 3D printing as well. With Driverless scanning and printing making good progress and improvements, now is the time to talk about driverless/IPP fax as well.
Real-Time All the Time: The Zephyr Project Secures Security
Have you heard about the growing Zephyr Project, hosted by the Linux Foundation, that aims to build an open-source real-time operating system (RTOS) for the IoT? The project was recently evaluated by the NCC Group, and was deemed "a mature and highly active project with increasing market share".
New Kubernetes Security Specialist Certification to Help Professionals Demonstrate Expertise in Securing Container-Based Applications
New Training Course Teaches Kubernetes Application Management with Helm
