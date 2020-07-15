today's leftovers
-
Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by Fedora (bashtop and python39), openSUSE (openexr), Red Hat (java-1.8.0-openjdk), and Scientific Linux (thunderbird).
-
RcppArmadillo 0.9.900.2.0
Armadillo is a powerful and expressive C++ template library for linear algebra aiming towards a good balance between speed and ease of use with a syntax deliberately close to a Matlab. RcppArmadillo integrates this library with the R environment and language–and is widely used by (currently) 757 other packages on CRAN.
Conrad just released a new minor upstream version 9.900.2 of Armadillo which we packaged and tested as usual first as a ‘release candidate’ build and then as the release. As usual, logs from reverse-depends runs are in the rcpp-logs repo.
-
Firefox Nightly: These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 76
-
Mozilla Reps at the VirtuAllHands 2020
This year ‘s Virtual All Hands (aka VirtuAllHands) was different from any other.
Some things were also familiar: plenaries, plenty of interesting conversations, new things to learn, and yes, even a bit of exhaustion. It was even possible to meet and chat with other people, even if using your avatar using MozillaHubs! All in all, as we were assured by a Mozilla Rep veteran of numerous All-Hands, that although virtual, “it really feels like a real All Hands”.
During the VirtuAllHands, the Mozilla Reps program organized four meetings each led by a Reps Council member. These meetings focused on a review of history, and future challenges for three central issues: communication, ‘activities & campaigns’, and mentorship. The meetings uncovered many challenges, but also successes and progresses.
[...]
The last meeting was led by Faisal and focused on mentorship within the reps program. Faisal presented a brief history of the mentorship program, and led a discussion over its issues. Again the need for clarity emerged, as the reps discussed how mentors role and activities should be better defined and, in some areas, re-defined.
Thanks to you all for taking the time to participate, lead and organize these meetings. All the feedback collected during these discussions will be of crucial importance to focus our work going forward!
-
openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2020/29
The week started a bit bumpy for Tumbleweed, as openQA was having some technical difficulties over the weekend. But nothing that our skilled epxerts could not solve within a few hours. Once every thing was back in shape, Tumbleweed started rolling full steam ahead and we managed to release 5 new snapshots (0710, 0713, 0714, 0715 and 0716)
-
Linux Modular Concept Can Travel by Water, on Land, on Snow and in the Air [Ed: Misuse of the Linux trademark, I think]
Unveiled earlier this year, Lazzarini’s Linux concept eyes a possible 2021 launch date, with the designer asking people from other industries to chip in. The idea is simple: Lazzarini Design, with partner ArchItaly, can deliver a module (the Linux) that can be adapted to suit a variety of purposes.
-
OMLx Educational ISO
Some users may find interesting OMLx Educational ISO.
It contains many educational programs not included in the standard Plasma ISO.
https://abf.openmandriva.org/platforms/cooker/products/197/product_build_lists/3376
The branch is 4.2 cooker.
-
OpenMandriva Lx Educational ISO. Call for feedback
-
Molly de Blanc: Social Events at GUADEC 2020
Wednesday (22 July) at 21:10 UTC you can join Melissa Wu for drinks. She’ll be teaching us some fun cocktail and mocktail recipes. Thank you Woodlyn Travel for making this happen! (See Notes below.)
Sriram Ramkrishna, every GNOMEie’s fun uncle, is also quite the cook. Join him Thursday (23 July) at 21:00 UTC to learn some of his kitchen secrets. I recommend getting the ingredients ahead of time so you can cook along and then we can all snack together. (See Notes below.)
You might know Sumana Harihareswara from her work with Python, GNOME, Zulip, Mailman, MediaWiki, or many other places in the free software world. She’s also hilarious. If you like to laugh, check out Sumana on Friday (24 July) at 21:00 UTC to hear Sumana’s stand-up comedy.
There might not be a Museum BoF this year, but Ayanna Dozier will be bringing the museum experience to us on Monday (27 July) at 21:00 UTC. Ayanna Dozier is a scholar, filmmaker, and performance artist, and the Joan Tisch Teaching Fellow at the Whitney Museum and an Adjunct Professor at Fordham University. She’ll be introducing us to modern art (1930 – 1965) through key artists and important historical events.
-
Krita, OpenGL and Qt
Adrian Page first coded an OpenGL-based canvas implementation for Krita in 2005. That was back in the Qt3 days. OpenGL was fairly simple back then, but we had to duplicate all our canvas handling code, once implemented in OpenGL, once implemented with QPainter.
Krita’s canvas code executes in three phases. There’s the image projection, that is, the result of combining all the layers, which is drawn first. Then we draw the canvas decorations: that’s the selection outline, the guides, the assistants, the reference images and so on. Then we draw the tool decorations: that’s the outline cursor, the line for the straight line or ruler tool and so on.
Obviously, implementing all of that twice, once in OpenGL, once with QPainter isn’t ideal.
-
Debian and exFAT
-
Overview of Rootless Podman: Part 1 - Understanding Root Inside and Outside a Container
-
Overview of Rootless Podman: Part 2 – How User Namespaces Work in Rootless Containers
-
Understanding open source governance models
Open source projects usually operate according to rules, customs, and processes that determine which contributors have the authority to perform certain tasks. Understanding those rules can increase your chances of contributing successfully and positively to a project.
In open source software projects, the rules and customs that define who gets to do what (and how they are supposed to do it) is called a project’s "governance model." Understanding a project's governance model can help you make a successful, positive contribution to a project.
[...]
The founder-leader governance model is most common among new projects or those with a small number of contributors. In these projects, the individual or group who started the project also administers the project, establishes its vision, and controls permissions to merge code into it.
Some projects refer to their founder-leaders as "Benevolent Dictators for Life" or "BDFL" for short. In projects following the founder-leader model, lines of power and authority are typically clear; they radiate from founder-leaders, who are the final decision-makers for project matters.
This model's limitations become apparent as a project grows to a certain size. Founder-leaders can become bottlenecks for project decision-making work—and in extreme cases, the model can give rise to a kind of "caste" system in a project, as non-founders begin feeling like they're unable to affect changes that aren't in line with a founder's vision.
-
Oracle Linux 8 support with Oracle Enterprise Manager 13c release 13.4
We are excited to announce support for Oracle Linux 8 within the Oracle Enterprise Manager 13c Oracle Linux Home portal and as a host target. This support is achieved with Release Update (RU) 4 of Oracle Enterprise Manager 13c release 13.4; for further details on RU4 please refer here.
[...]
All previous monitoring, administration and configuration features are available for Oracle Linux 8.
-
How a Linux VPS Can Help Thrive Your Business?
VPS or Virtual Private Server has become increasingly popular over the past few years. Since the introduction of the internet over two decades ago, more and more people have taken to the online world to market and sell all kinds of products. The Internet has successfully brought the world within the palms and fingertips of an individual. This has brought all kinds of markets from the offline world of TV promotional, billboards, and newspapers to the online world. Lots of well-established businesses are as easily taking to the internet as an entrepreneur or a student.
-
