It’s time for a new update to Seafoam, the website theme currently in use here (on my Blog) and by my wider site.

In reviewing my blog, I realized it’s been many versions and a couple of years since I did a post about a Seafoam release. In the background, I’ve continued to make small improvements. I also use the project for private, personal projects, so some of the improvements are centered on those. What drove this particular release was that something has happened that broke my fonts. Previously, they were hosted directly on Google Fonts, but they seem to have stopped loading, so with this release they are “internal” to the theme.

As well, minchin.releaser has made putting out a release very simple, to the point where a blog post about the release in question can be the hardest part of the whole process (and so they often just never happen…). You’ll notice in the changelog below it’s not uncommon to see multiple releases the same day.