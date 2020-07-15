MX Linux 19.2 KDE Edition Gets Closer to Release, Second Beta Now Ready for Testing Almost two weeks after announcing the upcoming KDE Edition of the MX Linux 19.2 distribution and the first beta milestone, the team now released a second beta version for public testing, addressing various issues reported by testers. In the MX Linux 19.2 KDE Edition beta 2, the team enabled Linux kernel sandboxing by default, implemented a first version of the dedicated MX Look-and-Feel theme for this edition, which comes with default panel layout, and updated NetworkManager to allow all users to connect. The second beta also resolves a D-Bus message issue during login, adds various library files that were missing from the first beta, and makes apt and dpkg operations that look for a Debian frontend to default to the KDE mode rather then looking for the GNOME/GTK version.

MX Linux: The Ugly Duckling Three days ago, I decided to test a Linux distro that has become very popular in DistroWatch, MX Linux. Megatotoro started using it as soon as it came along, carrying the legacy of the extinct, but amazing Mepis Linux combined with the speed and versatility of AntiX. Although, back then, this distro was but a faint bleep in the DistroWatch radar, today it has the top 1 spot in the chart, way above Mint and Ubuntu, once rulers of Linux popularity. What prompted me to try it was an experiment with OBS Studio, which required me to use a 64 bit distro that worked with .deb packages. I have always used .rpg distros: Mageia, OpenMandriva, PCLinuxOS, and Fedora. Well, I have Elive 3, but it is 32 bits, so it did not work for me.