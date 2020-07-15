Today in Techrights
- Free Software is Good for the Planet
- Free Software Will Stay Alive Until Microsoft Cuts Its Own Cord
- Speech is Violence, Hence Banning Speech Will End Violence
- Introduction to Techrights IRC
- [Humour/Meme] EPO Needs Management That Understands and Pursues Science, Not Litigation
- ‘IP5′ Patent Offices May Have Become the Biggest Threat to the Patent System
- Proprietary Software is Just Far Too Slow to Compete With Free/Libre Software Which Spreads and Improves Rapidly
- [Humour/Meme] EPO Accountability 2020?
- Thierry Breton and the European Commission Must Answer Perfectly Legitimate Questions About European Patent Office Corruption
- Marks & Clerk Reveals That António Campinos, With Zero Experience in Software, is Lobbying Judges (Who Are Supposed to be Independent But Are Actually Controlled by Him) to Open the Floodgates to Illegal Software Patents
- Sacha Chua is Both Right and Wrong
- Microsoft “Declined to Elaborate on the Roles Which Had Been Eliminated” Means Microsoft Left Leeway for Spin and Lies (But We Know Azure Has More Layoffs)
- [Humour/Meme] Meddling and Socially-Engineering the Competition, Microsoft Boosters Love Mocking Linus Torvalds Not for Bad Code But for Style or Dress Code
- More Microsoft Layoffs (Fourth Round of Layoffs in 1.5 Months)
- IRC Proceedings: Thursday, July 16, 2020
- IRC Proceedings: Friday, July 17, 2020
- Links 18/7/2020: Monado Work, Wine 5.13 Release, and Social Events at GUADEC 2020
- Links 17/7/2020: FSF Raising Money, LibreOffice Wants More Income, Thunderbird 78 and WirePlumber 0.3 Formally Out, DebConf20@Home
