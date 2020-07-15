Language Selection

Linux Weekly Roundup: Applications, Distros, and News - July 18, 2020

Here's a summary for you before you head over to weekend. Happenings across Linux world, application updates and news. Read more

This week in KDE: Get New Stuff fixes and more

Do you like more features, fewer bugs, and a better UI? I do. So as I look over this week’s update, I smile. In particular, some much-needed fixes for the Get New [thing] system have landed, and more are on the way. We realize this is a pain point and we’re working on it. In Plasma, we’ve been actually using Bugzilla’s priority feature to prioritize bugfixes, beginning with recent regressions. Every day I triage all new bugs and mark any recent regressions accordingly, then try to try to track down people who can fix things, or do it myself if I’m able to. Hopefully over time we’ll have fewer regressions, and the ones that do slip through will get fixed faster. Read more

