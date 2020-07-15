Debian "Stretch" 9.13 release preparations ongoing
Just checking in. Debian "Jessie" == oldoldstable == Debian 8 was the previous Debian Long Term Support release. Debian LTS seeks to provide support for Debian releases for five years. LTS support for Jessie ended on 30th June 2020.
A limited subset of Jessie will now move to ELTS - Extended Long Term Support and another two years projected support.
Neither LTS nor ELTS are supported any longer by the main Debian folks: instead, they are supported on a commercial basis by a group of Debian volunteers and companies, coordinated by a company led by Raphael Hertzog.
