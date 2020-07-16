Games: Politics, Linux Gaming Guide and New Titles Electronic Arts Updating 'Madden NFL 21' Following Washington NFL Team Controversy The statement continued, "The first changes will be available to our EA Access players and will include audio/commentary updates; motion graphics and presentation updates; stadium art, environments, crowd gear and signage updates; and uniform updates. Players may continue to see some outdated Washington references in other areas of the game at launch, but we are committed to removing all of those from the game in additional title updates coming shortly after launch. Players who purchase a physical disc will need to connect online to receive the Washington team changes, as the game is now in the final stages of preparation before shipping."

Gyroscope tool JoyShockMapper comes to Linux, Valve adds 'Flick stick' to Steam Input Own a gamepad / controller that has a built in gyroscope? Using it for first-person shooters might be about to get better for you with JoyShockMapper and Steam Input for Steam users. What's all this then? Well, JoyShockMapper is an open source project (MIT license) from developer Jibb Smart available on GitHub that gives you new ways to use controllers like the PlayStation DualShock 4, Nintendo Switch JoyCons, and Nintendo Switch Pro Controller because of the gyro inside. It can give you much finer aiming than just using the right stick by itself and it sounds awesome.

Albion Online turns 3 with a big celebration and major update in August Sandbox Interactive are celebrating their MMO, Albion Online, turning three years old and it seems they're going from strength to strength with a lot more planned. Launching on July 17 back in 2017, Sandbox Interactive put Albion Online up as a pay to play MMO with a focus on PvP battling and it came with same-day Linux support. Later in 2018 it launched on Steam and then eventually went free to play in April 2019.

Techland delays Dying Light - Hellraid until August 13 Dying Light - Hellraid, the upcoming DLC that sends you into dark dungeons to face off against skeletons and all sorts has been delayed. Techland were originally developing Hellraid as a standalone game, a first-person co-op slasher where you're in a world being invaded by the forces of Hell. In 2015, they officially put the game on hold and continued working through Dying Light and then announcing Dying Light 2 in 2018. Not to get rid of all of it, a DLC inspired by it with Dying Light - Hellraid was announced back in June 2020.

Worms Armageddon gets a 21 year update, should work better with Wine and Proton The classic Team17 game Worms Armageddon, originally released in 1999 and to this day remains very popular recently turned 21 and a big anniversary update is out - it's even nice news for Linux gamers. While it's an older title that never got official Linux support, it seems someone has still been paying attention. Thanks to members of the community who continue working on the game, with approval from Team17, the massive 3.8 update released recently. This huge update even includes some adjustments to make it work better with the Wine and Proton compatibility layers.