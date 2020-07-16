Android Leftovers
Google is adding 117 new emoji in Android 11 coming this fall — see them all
Android TV also playing a part in T-Mobile's new pay-TV play
PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.4 beta APK for Android: Download link
How to Change YouTube Views Count From Lakhs to Millions on Android
How to use Android's AirDrop-like Nearby Share feature
MX Taka Tak for Android: How to download, install and use this TikTok rival
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite – A really solid Android tablet
Honor launches ViewPad 6, ViewPad X6 Android tablets
Best of Android: Mid-2020 – The best Android phone of 2020 so far is…
15 new and notable Android apps from the last two weeks including MyWallApp, Energy Notch, and Peacock TV (7/4/20 - 7/18/20)
The 15 best tablet-optimized apps for Android
New Google Maps Updates Now Available for Android and Android Auto Users
Native Alpha lets you transform any website into a native fullscreen web app on Android
Games: Politics, Linux Gaming Guide and New Titles
today's howtos
Today in Techrights
Linux Weekly Roundup: Applications, Distros, and News - July 18, 2020
Here's a summary for you before you head over to weekend. Happenings across Linux world, application updates and news.
