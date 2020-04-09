Updated Debian 9: 9.13 released
The Debian project is pleased to announce the thirteenth (and final) update of its oldstable distribution Debian 9 (codename "stretch"). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available.
After this point release, Debian's Security and Release Teams will no longer be producing updates for Debian 9. Users wishing to continue to receive security support should upgrade to Debian 10, or see https://wiki.debian.org/LTS for details about the subset of architectures and packages covered by the Long Term Support project.
Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 9 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old "stretch" media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror.
Those who frequently install updates from security.debian.org won't have to update many packages, and most such updates are included in the point release.
New installation images will be available soon at the regular locations.
Upgrading an existing installation to this revision can be achieved by pointing the package management system at one of Debian's many HTTP mirrors. A comprehensive list of mirrors is available at...
Also: Debian Stretch 9.13 release - blog post 2 - testing of basic .iso images ongoing as at 202007181655
Debian GNU/Linux 9.13 Released as the Last in the “Stretch” Series
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 403 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
My Linux Kernel Didn’t Support My Bluetooth Adapter, So I Patched It
I bought a cheap Bluetooth 5.0 adapter from a local market (What a mistake!), and it was too cheap to the level that it didn’t have a vendor name on it. Probably one of these poor-quality adapters that are being sold everywhere. Sadly, it didn’t work on my Linux distribution (Kernels 5.5, 5.6, 5.7..). Bluetooth was always turned off and I couldn’t turn it on, and the adapter was classified as unknown by the kernel. And this was an issue because I don’t want to buy another Bluetooth adapter and spend more time searching on this problem. Luckily, Linux is quite helpful in this regard. What I did was simply that I searched for the problem online, found a patch, applied it on the latest kernel’s source code, built the new kernel and installed it. That’s it. And then, the Bluetooth adapter worked like charm. This is a very simple tutorial that will guide you on how to fix your hardware issues with Linux using a real life scenario, which is the unknown Bluetooth adapter in our case. This is to help you get a general idea on how the kernel patching process works, and how you can possibly do the same thing to fix your non-compatible hardware issues with Linux, shall you face any in the future.
Debian "Stretch" 9.13 release preparations ongoing
Just checking in. Debian "Jessie" == oldoldstable == Debian 8 was the previous Debian Long Term Support release. Debian LTS seeks to provide support for Debian releases for five years. LTS support for Jessie ended on 30th June 2020. A limited subset of Jessie will now move to ELTS - Extended Long Term Support and another two years projected support. Neither LTS nor ELTS are supported any longer by the main Debian folks: instead, they are supported on a commercial basis by a group of Debian volunteers and companies, coordinated by a company led by Raphael Hertzog.
Games: Politics, Linux Gaming Guide and New Titles
Debian 9.13 Released As The End To Stretch
Debian 9.13 Released As The End To Stretch