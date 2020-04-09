I bought a cheap Bluetooth 5.0 adapter from a local market (What a mistake!), and it was too cheap to the level that it didn’t have a vendor name on it. Probably one of these poor-quality adapters that are being sold everywhere. Sadly, it didn’t work on my Linux distribution (Kernels 5.5, 5.6, 5.7..). Bluetooth was always turned off and I couldn’t turn it on, and the adapter was classified as unknown by the kernel. And this was an issue because I don’t want to buy another Bluetooth adapter and spend more time searching on this problem. Luckily, Linux is quite helpful in this regard. What I did was simply that I searched for the problem online, found a patch, applied it on the latest kernel’s source code, built the new kernel and installed it. That’s it. And then, the Bluetooth adapter worked like charm. This is a very simple tutorial that will guide you on how to fix your hardware issues with Linux using a real life scenario, which is the unknown Bluetooth adapter in our case. This is to help you get a general idea on how the kernel patching process works, and how you can possibly do the same thing to fix your non-compatible hardware issues with Linux, shall you face any in the future.

Debian "Stretch" 9.13 release preparations ongoing Just checking in. Debian "Jessie" == oldoldstable == Debian 8 was the previous Debian Long Term Support release. Debian LTS seeks to provide support for Debian releases for five years. LTS support for Jessie ended on 30th June 2020. A limited subset of Jessie will now move to ELTS - Extended Long Term Support and another two years projected support. Neither LTS nor ELTS are supported any longer by the main Debian folks: instead, they are supported on a commercial basis by a group of Debian volunteers and companies, coordinated by a company led by Raphael Hertzog.