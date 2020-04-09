Language Selection

Saturday 18th of July 2020
Android
My Linux Kernel Didn’t Support My Bluetooth Adapter, So I Patched It

I bought a cheap Bluetooth 5.0 adapter from a local market (What a mistake!), and it was too cheap to the level that it didn’t have a vendor name on it. Probably one of these poor-quality adapters that are being sold everywhere. Sadly, it didn’t work on my Linux distribution (Kernels 5.5, 5.6, 5.7..). Bluetooth was always turned off and I couldn’t turn it on, and the adapter was classified as unknown by the kernel. And this was an issue because I don’t want to buy another Bluetooth adapter and spend more time searching on this problem. Luckily, Linux is quite helpful in this regard. What I did was simply that I searched for the problem online, found a patch, applied it on the latest kernel’s source code, built the new kernel and installed it. That’s it. And then, the Bluetooth adapter worked like charm. This is a very simple tutorial that will guide you on how to fix your hardware issues with Linux using a real life scenario, which is the unknown Bluetooth adapter in our case. This is to help you get a general idea on how the kernel patching process works, and how you can possibly do the same thing to fix your non-compatible hardware issues with Linux, shall you face any in the future. Read more

Debian "Stretch" 9.13 release preparations ongoing

Just checking in. Debian "Jessie" == oldoldstable == Debian 8 was the previous Debian Long Term Support release. Debian LTS seeks to provide support for Debian releases for five years. LTS support for Jessie ended on 30th June 2020. A limited subset of Jessie will now move to ELTS - Extended Long Term Support and another two years projected support. Neither LTS nor ELTS are supported any longer by the main Debian folks: instead, they are supported on a commercial basis by a group of Debian volunteers and companies, coordinated by a company led by Raphael Hertzog. Read more

Games: Politics, Linux Gaming Guide and New Titles

  • Electronic Arts Updating 'Madden NFL 21' Following Washington NFL Team Controversy

    The statement continued, "The first changes will be available to our EA Access players and will include audio/commentary updates; motion graphics and presentation updates; stadium art, environments, crowd gear and signage updates; and uniform updates. Players may continue to see some outdated Washington references in other areas of the game at launch, but we are committed to removing all of those from the game in additional title updates coming shortly after launch. Players who purchase a physical disc will need to connect online to receive the Washington team changes, as the game is now in the final stages of preparation before shipping."

  • The Ultimate Linux Gaming Guide
  • Gyroscope tool JoyShockMapper comes to Linux, Valve adds 'Flick stick' to Steam Input

    Own a gamepad / controller that has a built in gyroscope? Using it for first-person shooters might be about to get better for you with JoyShockMapper and Steam Input for Steam users. What's all this then? Well, JoyShockMapper is an open source project (MIT license) from developer Jibb Smart available on GitHub that gives you new ways to use controllers like the PlayStation DualShock 4, Nintendo Switch JoyCons, and Nintendo Switch Pro Controller because of the gyro inside. It can give you much finer aiming than just using the right stick by itself and it sounds awesome.

  • Albion Online turns 3 with a big celebration and major update in August

    Sandbox Interactive are celebrating their MMO, Albion Online, turning three years old and it seems they're going from strength to strength with a lot more planned. Launching on July 17 back in 2017, Sandbox Interactive put Albion Online up as a pay to play MMO with a focus on PvP battling and it came with same-day Linux support. Later in 2018 it launched on Steam and then eventually went free to play in April 2019.

  • Techland delays Dying Light - Hellraid until August 13

    Dying Light - Hellraid, the upcoming DLC that sends you into dark dungeons to face off against skeletons and all sorts has been delayed. Techland were originally developing Hellraid as a standalone game, a first-person co-op slasher where you're in a world being invaded by the forces of Hell. In 2015, they officially put the game on hold and continued working through Dying Light and then announcing Dying Light 2 in 2018. Not to get rid of all of it, a DLC inspired by it with Dying Light - Hellraid was announced back in June 2020.

  • Worms Armageddon gets a 21 year update, should work better with Wine and Proton

    The classic Team17 game Worms Armageddon, originally released in 1999 and to this day remains very popular recently turned 21 and a big anniversary update is out - it's even nice news for Linux gamers. While it's an older title that never got official Linux support, it seems someone has still been paying attention. Thanks to members of the community who continue working on the game, with approval from Team17, the massive 3.8 update released recently. This huge update even includes some adjustments to make it work better with the Wine and Proton compatibility layers.

