GNU and GPL: GIMP, GNU Radio and GPL Compliance
The best Photoshop alternatives for Chromebooks
The GNU Image Manipulation Program (GIMP) is the most full-featured Photoshop alternative available on Chromebooks. However, it's still lacking some of Photoshop's more popular features, and it's a Linux app. Setting up Linux requires a few extra steps, and not all Chromebooks are powerful enough to run GIMP well. First, find the Linux beta toggle in your Chrome OS settings (just search for it). You can install GIMP with the following commands.
Software Defined Radio Academy Goes Virtual
There are some older videos on the channel, too, including some GNU Radio material. We hear some of the upcoming videos will have some new GNU Radio content, too, including some on the GNU Radio implementation for Android.
Asus Zenfone 7 and 7 Pro allegedly on their way, sporting the SD865 and SD865+, respectively
In a new potential twist, the Taiwanese company might not only be working on a single Zenfone 7 model, but at least a couple. Hints of a potential Pro variant were discovered while dissecting the kernel source code of a mysterious Asus device, bearing the Asus ZF moniker. Asus is one of the more diligent manufacturers when it comes to releasing its kernel sources, as mandated by GPL. Two different sets of core clock values were discovered in the files in question, listing speeds of 2.84 GHz and 3.09 GHz.
Mozilla's Rust in WebGPU and Linux
OpenMandriva Progressing On Rolling Release Version, Moving Away From i686 Repository
For those looking for another rolling-release Linux distribution to try and one whose roots trace back to the legendary Mandrake Linux, OpenMandriva has been working to establish its own rolling-release spin for those preferring the latest software packages as opposed to their conventional releases. Additionally, OpenMandriva is nearing the end of its i686 repository offering while continuing to work with Wine and 32-bit games. OpenMandriva has for a while been working to move away from 32-bit packages similar to the other modern Linux distributions out there. OpenMandriva users though have still had to enable the i686 repository if needing select packages, notably for games / Wine use-cases.
20 Years of the FOSS Office Suite
Twenty years ago, on July 19, 2000, Sun Microsystems announced at O’Reilly Open Source Convention in Monterey, California, the release of the source code of its StarOffice Suite to the open source community. Thus began the history of the community that helped grow the OpenOffice project for nearly ten years, until the announcement of the acquisition of Sun by Oracle. In September 2010, the same community created The Document Foundation – an organization promised by Sun’s press release, which was always postponed for some reason – to drive the LibreOffice project forward, and continue the story of the best open source office suite while remaining true to the original copyleft license. Today, we are celebrating 20 years of activity, while preparing for the announcement of LibreOffice 7.0, which will be the first to support Open Document Format 1.3. The passion that we continue to put into all the things we do, including discussions about the future of LibreOffice, is a testament to a daily commitment that has never waned in the last 20 years, and will remain unchanged in the next 20. HAPPY 20TH BIRTHDAY, FOSS OFFICE SUITE !!!
