Python Programming Zero-with-Dot (Oleg Żero): Polynomial Regression - which python package to use? Polynomial regression is one of the most fundamental concepts used in data analysis and prediction. Not only can any (infinitely differentiable) function be expressed as a polynomial through Taylor series at least within a certain interval, it is also one of the first problems that a beginner in machine-learning is confronted with. It is used across various disciplines such as financial analysis, signal processing, medical statistics, and more.

Emacs Configuration for Python/JavaScript, Terraform and blogging I have been an Emacs user for a long time. There is no specific reason why I started using Emacs: it was available in the RedHat 6.0 distribution that I found in a magazine in 1999, and with which I started my journey in the open source world. It was mentioned in some Linux guide I read at the time, so it became my editor. I'm not into flame wars, in particular about editors. If I don't like a software/operating system/language/whatever, I just don't use it, and at the same time I'm not scared to test alternatives, even though I'm not actively looking to replace tools that work. Admittedly, at the time I didn't properly configure my Emacs for years, in particular because the C language support was very good out of the box, and that was what I needed, so when I started programming in Python not everything was optimal. One day a new colleague showed me Sublime Text and PyCharm. I don't like IDEs that much, they are too integrated, so the PyCharm wasn't very attractive, but Sublime Text is a very good editor, it's fast and has a lot of features (multiple cursors blew my mind when I first discovered them) and so it became my editor of choice for some years. In time, however I started growing increasingly dissatisfied with it, and with some alternatives that I tested like Atom. The main reason is that modern editor rely too much on the mouse: many people are happy with this, in particular because they use trackpads, but I honestly can't get use to them, and I simply don't want to take my hands off the keyboards while I code because I want to change tab, reorganise the screen, open a file, and so on.

Mozilla's Rust in WebGPU and Linux Dzmitry Malyshau: wgpu API tracing infrastructure wgpu is a native WebGPU implementation in Rust, developed by gfx-rs community with help of Mozilla. [...] First, it was Warden test framework in gfx-rs. It defined serializable types for all of gfx-rs commands, and also allowed describing different scenes, test-cases, and expectations. All the data was hand-written in RON format, which by the time was quite young, and not used anywhere seriously. The ability to test gfx-rs without code was very exciting to us, and in general it worked out OK. In the end, we haven’t written too many tests, mostly because we aggressively tested with Vulkan CTS (over gfx-portability) instead, which was enormous. The separation of scenes and workloads also ended up with a few gotchas and a less-than-elegant implementation. It was also a bit awkward to write the implicit synchronization code in Warden for grabbing back the results, or re-initializing the state between tests. [...] First problem was the incoming flow of bugs reported by users of wgpu-rs, users of Python API, users of Gecko, on different platforms, with closed source code, and so on. Reproducing these issues and debugging them was quite challenging. We figured that wgpu was the place where all the roads met, and we needed to serialize everything that reaches that intersection, to be replayed independently, on a different machine. We defined a serialization format that we’d save all the incoming commands into at device timeline. We introduced a standalone “player” tool to replay the traces, which once again were stored as RON files. With this in, all we needed from a bug reporter was a zipped API trace attached to an issue, and a git revision of the code they used. WebGPU is truly a portable GPU API, so the captures are easy to replay on a different machine. This is very unlike low-level traces, such as Vulkan traces, or Metal GPU captures - replaying them mostly did not work (your hardware has different limits, different memory types, features, etc). And there was nothing to do if it failed, unlike with our API traces, where you could just look at RON itself and nudge it to work. All in all, working with bugs became joyful, but we didn’t stop there.

Will 2020 Be The Year Of Rust In The Linux Kernel?' An intriguing exchange happened on the Linux Kernel Mailing List after a post by Nick Desaulniers, a Google software engineer working on compiling the Linux Kernel with Clang (and LLVM).

