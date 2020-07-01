Language Selection

KaOS 2020.07

GNU
KDE
Linux

It is with great pleasure to present to you the July release of a new stable ISO.

You will find Plasma 5.19 on this ISO. Highlights of 5.19 include incorporation of a consistent design and header area for system tray applets as well as notifications, refreshed look of the media playback applet in the System Tray, System monitor widgets have all been rewritten from scratch and Sticky notes get several usability improvements and if you use Wayland, you will also appreciate the new option that lets you configure the mouse and touchpad scroll speed. Frameworks is at 5.72.0, Plasma at 5.19.3, and KDE Applications at 20.04.3. All built on Qt 5.15.0.

For the installer Calamares, KaOS has started a move to using as many QML modules as possible. For the Welcome screen that means any text or needed info can now be shown as a qml file within the Calamares window, no need for pop-ups or external applications. The keyboard module is also rewritten in QML, which now gives a much clearer overview of possible keyboard models, languages and variants.

A few new firmwares/modules have been added to the repositories, this include sof-firmware (needed for newer sound-cards, will move to linux-firmware soon according to upstream reports) and two new rtl wifi modules (rtl8723de & rtl8821ce). New applications added include Photoflare, the musicplayer VVave (the successor of Babe) and Kdiff3.

Updates to the base of this distribution include Cfitiso 3.480, Poppler 0.90.1, Pciutils 3.7.0, Git 2.27.0, Libacp 2.39, Pam 1.4.0. Other rebuilds were needed for ICU 66.1, Boost 1.72.0, Krb5 1.18, Glib2 2.64.3 based stack, Guile 2.2.6, Mesa 20.1.3, NetworkManager 1.26.0, Perl 5.30.3, Linux 5.7.8 and Qt 5.15.0.

The Midna theme used for KaOS has been redone for 2020, biggest change there is the move from QtCurve to Kvantum for the application style. Implemented is a custom Midna Kvantum theme, following the same style as used in Croeso and the Welcome application.

  • KaOS Linux 2020.07 Released with KDE Plasma 5.19, Linux Kernel 5.7

    Arch Linux inspired KaOS Linux 2020.07 distribution has been released today as July 2020’s stable ISO packed with all the latest GNU/Linux technologies and software updates.

    The new release comes two months after KaOS Linux 2020.05 to offer those who want to install this Arch Linux inspired operating system on their personal computers without having to download hundreds of updates from the software repositories.

    Included in the KaOS Linux 2020.07 release, there’s the latest KDE Plasma 5.19.3 desktop environment, KDE Applications 20.04.3 and KDE Frameworks 5.72.0 software suites compiled against the Qt 5.15 application framework, and Linux kernel 5.7.8.

For those looking for another rolling-release Linux distribution to try and one whose roots trace back to the legendary Mandrake Linux, OpenMandriva has been working to establish its own rolling-release spin for those preferring the latest software packages as opposed to their conventional releases. Additionally, OpenMandriva is nearing the end of its i686 repository offering while continuing to work with Wine and 32-bit games. OpenMandriva has for a while been working to move away from 32-bit packages similar to the other modern Linux distributions out there. OpenMandriva users though have still had to enable the i686 repository if needing select packages, notably for games / Wine use-cases. Read more

