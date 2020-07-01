Language Selection

Free Software: Cost-free Options, LMMS, nomacs

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 19th of July 2020 03:14:13 AM
Software
OSS

  • Free software for your PC [Ed: Mostly free/libre here]

    DURING the Movement Control Order (MCO), many people relied on their home computer to get work done.

    Imagine how troublesome it'd be if your home computer crashes. Well, it happened to me recently with my desktop computer.

    I also have a laptop computer which I could use to do work but the screen size is small. It's okay for typing articles but not so great when it comes to editing pictures or videos.

    So, to be fully productive, I needed to get my desktop computer working again.

    A hardware diagnostic found that there was nothing wrong with the computer itself. The operating system somehow got corrupted.

    After trying to reset the computer while keeping the programmes intact didn't work, I had no choice but to do a complete reformat of my hard drive. That means all the programmes would be wiped out.

    Fortunately, I still had all the installation files for most of the software that I used on my computer but for a few of them I didn't have the installation files anymore. So, I had to either repurchase them again or look for free alternatives.

    I soon discovered that it's actually possible to fully set up your desktop computer with just free software if you wanted to. Here are some of the best free software you can install to improve your productivity.

  • Create Music with LMMS music production suite

    LMMS was first introduced to the world as Linux MultiMedia Studio. Today, this digital audio workstation application program is available in 20 different languages, enabling musicians around the world to use this cross-platform tool to make music. What makes it unique is that it is a completely free, open-source, community-driven project, released under the GNU General Public License, version 2 (GPLv2). So, despite the many music-making software products available online, LMMS is worth a download.

  • nomacs 3.16

    nomacs is licensed under the GNU General Public License v3 and available for Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, Mac, and OS/2.

KaOS 2020.07

It is with great pleasure to present to you the July release of a new stable ISO. You will find Plasma 5.19 on this ISO. Highlights of 5.19 include incorporation of a consistent design and header area for system tray applets as well as notifications, refreshed look of the media playback applet in the System Tray, System monitor widgets have all been rewritten from scratch and Sticky notes get several usability improvements and if you use Wayland, you will also appreciate the new option that lets you configure the mouse and touchpad scroll speed. Frameworks is at 5.72.0, Plasma at 5.19.3, and KDE Applications at 20.04.3. All built on Qt 5.15.0. For the installer Calamares, KaOS has started a move to using as many QML modules as possible. For the Welcome screen that means any text or needed info can now be shown as a qml file within the Calamares window, no need for pop-ups or external applications. The keyboard module is also rewritten in QML, which now gives a much clearer overview of possible keyboard models, languages and variants. A few new firmwares/modules have been added to the repositories, this include sof-firmware (needed for newer sound-cards, will move to linux-firmware soon according to upstream reports) and two new rtl wifi modules (rtl8723de & rtl8821ce). New applications added include Photoflare, the musicplayer VVave (the successor of Babe) and Kdiff3. Updates to the base of this distribution include Cfitiso 3.480, Poppler 0.90.1, Pciutils 3.7.0, Git 2.27.0, Libacp 2.39, Pam 1.4.0. Other rebuilds were needed for ICU 66.1, Boost 1.72.0, Krb5 1.18, Glib2 2.64.3 based stack, Guile 2.2.6, Mesa 20.1.3, NetworkManager 1.26.0, Perl 5.30.3, Linux 5.7.8 and Qt 5.15.0. The Midna theme used for KaOS has been redone for 2020, biggest change there is the move from QtCurve to Kvantum for the application style. Implemented is a custom Midna Kvantum theme, following the same style as used in Croeso and the Welcome application. Read more

GNU and GPL: GIMP, GNU Radio and GPL Compliance

  • The best Photoshop alternatives for Chromebooks

    The GNU Image Manipulation Program (GIMP) is the most full-featured Photoshop alternative available on Chromebooks. However, it's still lacking some of Photoshop's more popular features, and it's a Linux app. Setting up Linux requires a few extra steps, and not all Chromebooks are powerful enough to run GIMP well. First, find the Linux beta toggle in your Chrome OS settings (just search for it). You can install GIMP with the following commands.

  • Software Defined Radio Academy Goes Virtual

    There are some older videos on the channel, too, including some GNU Radio material. We hear some of the upcoming videos will have some new GNU Radio content, too, including some on the GNU Radio implementation for Android.

  • Asus Zenfone 7 and 7 Pro allegedly on their way, sporting the SD865 and SD865+, respectively

    In a new potential twist, the Taiwanese company might not only be working on a single Zenfone 7 model, but at least a couple. Hints of a potential Pro variant were discovered while dissecting the kernel source code of a mysterious Asus device, bearing the Asus ZF moniker. Asus is one of the more diligent manufacturers when it comes to releasing its kernel sources, as mandated by GPL. Two different sets of core clock values were discovered in the files in question, listing speeds of 2.84 GHz and 3.09 GHz.

Python Programming

  • Zero-with-Dot (Oleg Żero): Polynomial Regression - which python package to use?

    Polynomial regression is one of the most fundamental concepts used in data analysis and prediction. Not only can any (infinitely differentiable) function be expressed as a polynomial through Taylor series at least within a certain interval, it is also one of the first problems that a beginner in machine-learning is confronted with. It is used across various disciplines such as financial analysis, signal processing, medical statistics, and more.

  • Emacs Configuration for Python/JavaScript, Terraform and blogging

    I have been an Emacs user for a long time. There is no specific reason why I started using Emacs: it was available in the RedHat 6.0 distribution that I found in a magazine in 1999, and with which I started my journey in the open source world. It was mentioned in some Linux guide I read at the time, so it became my editor. I'm not into flame wars, in particular about editors. If I don't like a software/operating system/language/whatever, I just don't use it, and at the same time I'm not scared to test alternatives, even though I'm not actively looking to replace tools that work. Admittedly, at the time I didn't properly configure my Emacs for years, in particular because the C language support was very good out of the box, and that was what I needed, so when I started programming in Python not everything was optimal. One day a new colleague showed me Sublime Text and PyCharm. I don't like IDEs that much, they are too integrated, so the PyCharm wasn't very attractive, but Sublime Text is a very good editor, it's fast and has a lot of features (multiple cursors blew my mind when I first discovered them) and so it became my editor of choice for some years. In time, however I started growing increasingly dissatisfied with it, and with some alternatives that I tested like Atom. The main reason is that modern editor rely too much on the mouse: many people are happy with this, in particular because they use trackpads, but I honestly can't get use to them, and I simply don't want to take my hands off the keyboards while I code because I want to change tab, reorganise the screen, open a file, and so on.

  • A Hundred Days of Code, Day 011 - Python, Advanced Data Structures
  • PSF GSoC students blogs: Week 4 Blog Post
  • Weekly Python StackOverflow Report: (ccxxxvi) stackoverflow python report

Mozilla's Rust in WebGPU and Linux

  • Dzmitry Malyshau: wgpu API tracing infrastructure

    wgpu is a native WebGPU implementation in Rust, developed by gfx-rs community with help of Mozilla. [...] First, it was Warden test framework in gfx-rs. It defined serializable types for all of gfx-rs commands, and also allowed describing different scenes, test-cases, and expectations. All the data was hand-written in RON format, which by the time was quite young, and not used anywhere seriously. The ability to test gfx-rs without code was very exciting to us, and in general it worked out OK. In the end, we haven’t written too many tests, mostly because we aggressively tested with Vulkan CTS (over gfx-portability) instead, which was enormous. The separation of scenes and workloads also ended up with a few gotchas and a less-than-elegant implementation. It was also a bit awkward to write the implicit synchronization code in Warden for grabbing back the results, or re-initializing the state between tests. [...] First problem was the incoming flow of bugs reported by users of wgpu-rs, users of Python API, users of Gecko, on different platforms, with closed source code, and so on. Reproducing these issues and debugging them was quite challenging. We figured that wgpu was the place where all the roads met, and we needed to serialize everything that reaches that intersection, to be replayed independently, on a different machine. We defined a serialization format that we’d save all the incoming commands into at device timeline. We introduced a standalone “player” tool to replay the traces, which once again were stored as RON files. With this in, all we needed from a bug reporter was a zipped API trace attached to an issue, and a git revision of the code they used. WebGPU is truly a portable GPU API, so the captures are easy to replay on a different machine. This is very unlike low-level traces, such as Vulkan traces, or Metal GPU captures - replaying them mostly did not work (your hardware has different limits, different memory types, features, etc). And there was nothing to do if it failed, unlike with our API traces, where you could just look at RON itself and nudge it to work. All in all, working with bugs became joyful, but we didn’t stop there.

  • Will 2020 Be The Year Of Rust In The Linux Kernel?'

    An intriguing exchange happened on the Linux Kernel Mailing List after a post by Nick Desaulniers, a Google software engineer working on compiling the Linux Kernel with Clang (and LLVM).

  • 'Will 2020 Be The 12 months Of Rust In The Linux Kernel?'

