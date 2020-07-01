Free Software: Cost-free Options, LMMS, nomacs
-
Free software for your PC [Ed: Mostly free/libre here]
DURING the Movement Control Order (MCO), many people relied on their home computer to get work done.
Imagine how troublesome it'd be if your home computer crashes. Well, it happened to me recently with my desktop computer.
I also have a laptop computer which I could use to do work but the screen size is small. It's okay for typing articles but not so great when it comes to editing pictures or videos.
So, to be fully productive, I needed to get my desktop computer working again.
A hardware diagnostic found that there was nothing wrong with the computer itself. The operating system somehow got corrupted.
After trying to reset the computer while keeping the programmes intact didn't work, I had no choice but to do a complete reformat of my hard drive. That means all the programmes would be wiped out.
Fortunately, I still had all the installation files for most of the software that I used on my computer but for a few of them I didn't have the installation files anymore. So, I had to either repurchase them again or look for free alternatives.
I soon discovered that it's actually possible to fully set up your desktop computer with just free software if you wanted to. Here are some of the best free software you can install to improve your productivity.
-
Create Music with LMMS music production suite
LMMS was first introduced to the world as Linux MultiMedia Studio. Today, this digital audio workstation application program is available in 20 different languages, enabling musicians around the world to use this cross-platform tool to make music. What makes it unique is that it is a completely free, open-source, community-driven project, released under the GNU General Public License, version 2 (GPLv2). So, despite the many music-making software products available online, LMMS is worth a download.
-
nomacs 3.16
nomacs is licensed under the GNU General Public License v3 and available for Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, Mac, and OS/2.
-
