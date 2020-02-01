Language Selection

today's leftovers and howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 19th of July 2020 04:16:30 AM
Misc
HowTos
  • Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 152 released

    The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 152.

  • Twitter Says Several Employees Were Manipulated By [Cr]ackers

    The [cr]ackers were able to reset passwords for 45 users, while eight had their data, including private messages, downloaded entirely, Twitter said in a blog post late Friday. While the [attack] targeted high-profile users such as Barack Obama and Warren Buffett, Twitter later clarified that data wasn’t downloaded from any verified accounts, without providing identities.

  • AMD Zen 2 laptop

    AMD Zen 2 laptops are a thing, and they’re blazingly fast.

    I just bought the HP Envy x360 which has a 6 core AMD Ryzen 5 4500U. Measuring some real world compiles it’s comfortably two and half times faster than my year old Intel-based Thinkpad T480s (which has 4 cores but 8 threads, and cost at least twice as much).

  • Sparkfun Launches the ZED-F9R GPS Dead Reckoning Raspberry Pi pHAT for Mobile Robots

    The SparkFun ZED-F9R GPS pHAT module is targeted at single board computers like the Raspberry Pi, Jetson Nano, and other boards with the 2 x 20mm header form factor supporting the GPS RTK (Real-time kinematic) capable of centimeter-level accuracy.

    Dead Reckoning in robotics allows one to calculate one’s position by using a previously known location or landmarks. Dead Reckoning is an essential aspect of robot navigation, especially Autonomous vehicles like mobile robots or UAVs. For dead Reckoning to be realistic and minimize the position uncertainty, it usually requires the fusion of position estimation sources like Lidar, Radar, IMU, Odometry, GNSS, accelerometer, and some others.

    Sparkfun understands this and has launched the Dead Reckoning add-on module that can be used for applications in mobile robots, UAVs, and others.

  • Remote humidity detector
  • Python Qt5 - Create a simple web browser.

    This python package named PyQtWebEngine, see the official webpage for more infos:
    The team development comes with this intro:
    PyQtWebEngine is a set of Python bindings for The Qt Company’s Qt WebEngine framework. The framework provides the ability to embed web content in applications and is based on the Chrome browser. The bindings sit on top of PyQt5 and are implemented as three separate modules corresponding to the different libraries that make up the framework.

  • Book your BoF for Akademy 2020 now!

    BoF sessions are an integral part of Akademy, it's the "let's discuss and plan how to make things happen" oriented part after the more "this is what we've done" oriented part of the talks.

    •        

  • High-End Lightworks Video Editor Finally Says Why They Didn't Go Open-Source Yet

    Way back in 2010 it was announced that Lightworks would be going open-source as this high-end, non-linear and cross-platform video editor solution. This video editing system has been used by many films over the years from The Wolf of Wall Street to Bruce Almighty to Moulin Rouge to Pulp Fiction as well as many other movies and television shows while also being approachable enough that it's used by less advanced video editing enthusiasts. Lightworks going open-source would be a big win, but ten years after their failed plans were announced they finally have shed some light on why such move away from being a proprietary application never materialized. 

    Over the years the hopes of their open-source plans faded with no reported progress on the matter, topics inquiring about it were frequently locked in their communication channels, etc. We've been left wondering whatever happened to Lightworks as open-source while the closed-source video editor continues advancing, including for its Linux support. 

  • Transparency for EditShare's plans for Lightworks (re: Open source)

    We have always envisaged Lightworks becoming Open Source, however, when we delved deeper and deeper into the code base of Lightworks it became evident that it was not viable to make the solution Open Source at that point in time, especially with all the other work that was required.

    We have spent numerous years cleaning up the code base to bring it right up to modern day standards and this of course takes a very long time. We still hope to announce something in the future but I cannot give you an estimate of when that might be at this stage. 

  • How to Check Memory Usage in Linux
  • How To Install Atom Text Editor on CentOS 8
  • Oneshot: Easy File Transfers Between Your Terminal And Browser
  • Customize Your Linux Desktop With A Video Wallpaper
  • The K9s TUI for Kubernetes
  • Full Circle Weekly News #178

    Oracle’s Patch Reduces Boot Times By Almost Half
    https://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=news_item&px=Oracle-Faster-Linux-Boot-PADATA
    Inkscape 1.0 Released, Finally
    https://inkscape.org/news/2020/05/04/introducing-inkscape-10/
    Ubuntu Studio 20.10 To Ship With Plasma
    https://ubuntustudio.org/2020/05/progress-on-plasma/
    Ubuntu 20.04 Certifies the Pi
    https://ubuntu.com/blog/ubuntu-20-04-lts-is-certified-for-the-raspberry-pi
    Audacity Released 2.4, Withdrew It, Then Released It Again
    https://www.audacityteam.org/audacity-2-4-0-released/
    https://www.audacityteam.org/audacity-2-4-1-released/
    Kid3 Goes from Hosted to Official KDE Application
    https://kde.org/announcements/releases/2020-05-apps-update/
    Patent Dispute with Gnome Settled
    https://www.gnome.org/news/2020/05/patent-case-against-gnome-resolved/
    Raspbian Changed to Raspberry Pi OS
    https://www.raspberrypi.org/blog/8gb-raspberry-pi-4-on-sale-now-at-75/
    Linux Kernel 5.7 Released
    http://lkml.iu.edu/hypermail/linux/kernel/2005.3/09342.html
    Pop! OS 20.04 LTS Out
    https://blog.system76.com/post/616861064165031936/whats-new-with-popos-2004-lts
    Clonezilla Live 2.6.6 Out
    https://sourceforge.net/p/clonezilla/news/2020/05/stable-clonezilla-live-266-15-released/

    KaOS 2020.05 Out
    https://kaosx.us/news/2020/kaos05/

    Tails 4.6 Out
    https://tails.boum.org/news/version_4.6/index.en.html

    Kali Linux 2020.2 Out
    https://www.kali.org/news/kali-linux-2020-2-release/

    Endless OS 3.8.1 Out
    https://community.endlessos.com/t/release-endless-os-3-8-1/13010

    BlackArch 2020.06.01 Out
    https://9to5linux.com/latest-blackarch-linux-iso-adds-more-than-150-new-hacking-tools-linux-5-6

    KDE Plasma 5.18.5 LTS Out
    https://kde.org/announcements/plasma-5.18.4-5.18.5-changelog

    Gnome 3.36.2 Out
    https://mail.gnome.org/archives/gnome-announce-list/2020-May/msg00002.html

    LibreOffice 6.4.4 Out
    https://blog.documentfoundation.org/blog/2020/05/21/libreoffice-644/

    LibreOffice 7.0 Alpha 1 Out
    https://qa.blog.documentfoundation.org/2020/05/12/libreoffice-7-0-alpha1-is-ready-for-testing/

    Virtualbox 6.1.8 Out
    https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Changelog-6.1#v8

    Transmission 3.0 Out
    https://github.com/transmission/transmission/releases/tag/3.00

    Ardour 6.0 Released
    https://ardour.org/news/6.0.html

    Pixelorama 0.7 Out
    https://www.orama-interactive.com/post/pixelorama-v0-7-is-out

    Credits:
    Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical

KaOS 2020.07

It is with great pleasure to present to you the July release of a new stable ISO. You will find Plasma 5.19 on this ISO. Highlights of 5.19 include incorporation of a consistent design and header area for system tray applets as well as notifications, refreshed look of the media playback applet in the System Tray, System monitor widgets have all been rewritten from scratch and Sticky notes get several usability improvements and if you use Wayland, you will also appreciate the new option that lets you configure the mouse and touchpad scroll speed. Frameworks is at 5.72.0, Plasma at 5.19.3, and KDE Applications at 20.04.3. All built on Qt 5.15.0. For the installer Calamares, KaOS has started a move to using as many QML modules as possible. For the Welcome screen that means any text or needed info can now be shown as a qml file within the Calamares window, no need for pop-ups or external applications. The keyboard module is also rewritten in QML, which now gives a much clearer overview of possible keyboard models, languages and variants. A few new firmwares/modules have been added to the repositories, this include sof-firmware (needed for newer sound-cards, will move to linux-firmware soon according to upstream reports) and two new rtl wifi modules (rtl8723de & rtl8821ce). New applications added include Photoflare, the musicplayer VVave (the successor of Babe) and Kdiff3. Updates to the base of this distribution include Cfitiso 3.480, Poppler 0.90.1, Pciutils 3.7.0, Git 2.27.0, Libacp 2.39, Pam 1.4.0. Other rebuilds were needed for ICU 66.1, Boost 1.72.0, Krb5 1.18, Glib2 2.64.3 based stack, Guile 2.2.6, Mesa 20.1.3, NetworkManager 1.26.0, Perl 5.30.3, Linux 5.7.8 and Qt 5.15.0. The Midna theme used for KaOS has been redone for 2020, biggest change there is the move from QtCurve to Kvantum for the application style. Implemented is a custom Midna Kvantum theme, following the same style as used in Croeso and the Welcome application. Read more

GNU and GPL: GIMP, GNU Radio and GPL Compliance

  • The best Photoshop alternatives for Chromebooks

    The GNU Image Manipulation Program (GIMP) is the most full-featured Photoshop alternative available on Chromebooks. However, it's still lacking some of Photoshop's more popular features, and it's a Linux app. Setting up Linux requires a few extra steps, and not all Chromebooks are powerful enough to run GIMP well. First, find the Linux beta toggle in your Chrome OS settings (just search for it). You can install GIMP with the following commands.

  • Software Defined Radio Academy Goes Virtual

    There are some older videos on the channel, too, including some GNU Radio material. We hear some of the upcoming videos will have some new GNU Radio content, too, including some on the GNU Radio implementation for Android.

  • Asus Zenfone 7 and 7 Pro allegedly on their way, sporting the SD865 and SD865+, respectively

    In a new potential twist, the Taiwanese company might not only be working on a single Zenfone 7 model, but at least a couple. Hints of a potential Pro variant were discovered while dissecting the kernel source code of a mysterious Asus device, bearing the Asus ZF moniker. Asus is one of the more diligent manufacturers when it comes to releasing its kernel sources, as mandated by GPL. Two different sets of core clock values were discovered in the files in question, listing speeds of 2.84 GHz and 3.09 GHz.

Python Programming

  • Zero-with-Dot (Oleg Żero): Polynomial Regression - which python package to use?

    Polynomial regression is one of the most fundamental concepts used in data analysis and prediction. Not only can any (infinitely differentiable) function be expressed as a polynomial through Taylor series at least within a certain interval, it is also one of the first problems that a beginner in machine-learning is confronted with. It is used across various disciplines such as financial analysis, signal processing, medical statistics, and more.

  • Emacs Configuration for Python/JavaScript, Terraform and blogging

    I have been an Emacs user for a long time. There is no specific reason why I started using Emacs: it was available in the RedHat 6.0 distribution that I found in a magazine in 1999, and with which I started my journey in the open source world. It was mentioned in some Linux guide I read at the time, so it became my editor. I'm not into flame wars, in particular about editors. If I don't like a software/operating system/language/whatever, I just don't use it, and at the same time I'm not scared to test alternatives, even though I'm not actively looking to replace tools that work. Admittedly, at the time I didn't properly configure my Emacs for years, in particular because the C language support was very good out of the box, and that was what I needed, so when I started programming in Python not everything was optimal. One day a new colleague showed me Sublime Text and PyCharm. I don't like IDEs that much, they are too integrated, so the PyCharm wasn't very attractive, but Sublime Text is a very good editor, it's fast and has a lot of features (multiple cursors blew my mind when I first discovered them) and so it became my editor of choice for some years. In time, however I started growing increasingly dissatisfied with it, and with some alternatives that I tested like Atom. The main reason is that modern editor rely too much on the mouse: many people are happy with this, in particular because they use trackpads, but I honestly can't get use to them, and I simply don't want to take my hands off the keyboards while I code because I want to change tab, reorganise the screen, open a file, and so on.

  • A Hundred Days of Code, Day 011 - Python, Advanced Data Structures
  • PSF GSoC students blogs: Week 4 Blog Post
  • Weekly Python StackOverflow Report: (ccxxxvi) stackoverflow python report

Mozilla's Rust in WebGPU and Linux

  • Dzmitry Malyshau: wgpu API tracing infrastructure

    wgpu is a native WebGPU implementation in Rust, developed by gfx-rs community with help of Mozilla. [...] First, it was Warden test framework in gfx-rs. It defined serializable types for all of gfx-rs commands, and also allowed describing different scenes, test-cases, and expectations. All the data was hand-written in RON format, which by the time was quite young, and not used anywhere seriously. The ability to test gfx-rs without code was very exciting to us, and in general it worked out OK. In the end, we haven’t written too many tests, mostly because we aggressively tested with Vulkan CTS (over gfx-portability) instead, which was enormous. The separation of scenes and workloads also ended up with a few gotchas and a less-than-elegant implementation. It was also a bit awkward to write the implicit synchronization code in Warden for grabbing back the results, or re-initializing the state between tests. [...] First problem was the incoming flow of bugs reported by users of wgpu-rs, users of Python API, users of Gecko, on different platforms, with closed source code, and so on. Reproducing these issues and debugging them was quite challenging. We figured that wgpu was the place where all the roads met, and we needed to serialize everything that reaches that intersection, to be replayed independently, on a different machine. We defined a serialization format that we’d save all the incoming commands into at device timeline. We introduced a standalone “player” tool to replay the traces, which once again were stored as RON files. With this in, all we needed from a bug reporter was a zipped API trace attached to an issue, and a git revision of the code they used. WebGPU is truly a portable GPU API, so the captures are easy to replay on a different machine. This is very unlike low-level traces, such as Vulkan traces, or Metal GPU captures - replaying them mostly did not work (your hardware has different limits, different memory types, features, etc). And there was nothing to do if it failed, unlike with our API traces, where you could just look at RON itself and nudge it to work. All in all, working with bugs became joyful, but we didn’t stop there.

  • Will 2020 Be The Year Of Rust In The Linux Kernel?'

    An intriguing exchange happened on the Linux Kernel Mailing List after a post by Nick Desaulniers, a Google software engineer working on compiling the Linux Kernel with Clang (and LLVM).

  • 'Will 2020 Be The 12 months Of Rust In The Linux Kernel?'

