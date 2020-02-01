today's leftovers and howtos
-
Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 152 released
The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 152.
-
Twitter Says Several Employees Were Manipulated By [Cr]ackers
The [cr]ackers were able to reset passwords for 45 users, while eight had their data, including private messages, downloaded entirely, Twitter said in a blog post late Friday. While the [attack] targeted high-profile users such as Barack Obama and Warren Buffett, Twitter later clarified that data wasn’t downloaded from any verified accounts, without providing identities.
-
AMD Zen 2 laptop
AMD Zen 2 laptops are a thing, and they’re blazingly fast.
I just bought the HP Envy x360 which has a 6 core AMD Ryzen 5 4500U. Measuring some real world compiles it’s comfortably two and half times faster than my year old Intel-based Thinkpad T480s (which has 4 cores but 8 threads, and cost at least twice as much).
-
Sparkfun Launches the ZED-F9R GPS Dead Reckoning Raspberry Pi pHAT for Mobile Robots
The SparkFun ZED-F9R GPS pHAT module is targeted at single board computers like the Raspberry Pi, Jetson Nano, and other boards with the 2 x 20mm header form factor supporting the GPS RTK (Real-time kinematic) capable of centimeter-level accuracy.
Dead Reckoning in robotics allows one to calculate one’s position by using a previously known location or landmarks. Dead Reckoning is an essential aspect of robot navigation, especially Autonomous vehicles like mobile robots or UAVs. For dead Reckoning to be realistic and minimize the position uncertainty, it usually requires the fusion of position estimation sources like Lidar, Radar, IMU, Odometry, GNSS, accelerometer, and some others.
Sparkfun understands this and has launched the Dead Reckoning add-on module that can be used for applications in mobile robots, UAVs, and others.
-
Remote humidity detector
-
Python Qt5 - Create a simple web browser.
This python package named PyQtWebEngine, see the official webpage for more infos:
The team development comes with this intro:
PyQtWebEngine is a set of Python bindings for The Qt Company’s Qt WebEngine framework. The framework provides the ability to embed web content in applications and is based on the Chrome browser. The bindings sit on top of PyQt5 and are implemented as three separate modules corresponding to the different libraries that make up the framework.
-
Book your BoF for Akademy 2020 now!
BoF sessions are an integral part of Akademy, it's the "let's discuss and plan how to make things happen" oriented part after the more "this is what we've done" oriented part of the talks.
-
High-End Lightworks Video Editor Finally Says Why They Didn't Go Open-Source Yet
Way back in 2010 it was announced that Lightworks would be going open-source as this high-end, non-linear and cross-platform video editor solution. This video editing system has been used by many films over the years from The Wolf of Wall Street to Bruce Almighty to Moulin Rouge to Pulp Fiction as well as many other movies and television shows while also being approachable enough that it's used by less advanced video editing enthusiasts. Lightworks going open-source would be a big win, but ten years after their failed plans were announced they finally have shed some light on why such move away from being a proprietary application never materialized.
Over the years the hopes of their open-source plans faded with no reported progress on the matter, topics inquiring about it were frequently locked in their communication channels, etc. We've been left wondering whatever happened to Lightworks as open-source while the closed-source video editor continues advancing, including for its Linux support.
-
Transparency for EditShare's plans for Lightworks (re: Open source)
We have always envisaged Lightworks becoming Open Source, however, when we delved deeper and deeper into the code base of Lightworks it became evident that it was not viable to make the solution Open Source at that point in time, especially with all the other work that was required.
We have spent numerous years cleaning up the code base to bring it right up to modern day standards and this of course takes a very long time. We still hope to announce something in the future but I cannot give you an estimate of when that might be at this stage.
-
How to Check Memory Usage in Linux
-
How To Install Atom Text Editor on CentOS 8
-
Oneshot: Easy File Transfers Between Your Terminal And Browser
-
Customize Your Linux Desktop With A Video Wallpaper
-
The K9s TUI for Kubernetes
-
Full Circle Weekly News #178
Oracle’s Patch Reduces Boot Times By Almost Half
https://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=news_item&px=Oracle-Faster-Linux-Boot-PADATA
Inkscape 1.0 Released, Finally
https://inkscape.org/news/2020/05/04/introducing-inkscape-10/
Ubuntu Studio 20.10 To Ship With Plasma
https://ubuntustudio.org/2020/05/progress-on-plasma/
Ubuntu 20.04 Certifies the Pi
https://ubuntu.com/blog/ubuntu-20-04-lts-is-certified-for-the-raspberry-pi
Audacity Released 2.4, Withdrew It, Then Released It Again
https://www.audacityteam.org/audacity-2-4-0-released/
https://www.audacityteam.org/audacity-2-4-1-released/
Kid3 Goes from Hosted to Official KDE Application
https://kde.org/announcements/releases/2020-05-apps-update/
Patent Dispute with Gnome Settled
https://www.gnome.org/news/2020/05/patent-case-against-gnome-resolved/
Raspbian Changed to Raspberry Pi OS
https://www.raspberrypi.org/blog/8gb-raspberry-pi-4-on-sale-now-at-75/
Linux Kernel 5.7 Released
http://lkml.iu.edu/hypermail/linux/kernel/2005.3/09342.html
Pop! OS 20.04 LTS Out
https://blog.system76.com/post/616861064165031936/whats-new-with-popos-2004-lts
Clonezilla Live 2.6.6 Out
https://sourceforge.net/p/clonezilla/news/2020/05/stable-clonezilla-live-266-15-released/
KaOS 2020.05 Out
https://kaosx.us/news/2020/kaos05/
Tails 4.6 Out
https://tails.boum.org/news/version_4.6/index.en.html
Kali Linux 2020.2 Out
https://www.kali.org/news/kali-linux-2020-2-release/
Endless OS 3.8.1 Out
https://community.endlessos.com/t/release-endless-os-3-8-1/13010
BlackArch 2020.06.01 Out
https://9to5linux.com/latest-blackarch-linux-iso-adds-more-than-150-new-hacking-tools-linux-5-6
KDE Plasma 5.18.5 LTS Out
https://kde.org/announcements/plasma-5.18.4-5.18.5-changelog
Gnome 3.36.2 Out
https://mail.gnome.org/archives/gnome-announce-list/2020-May/msg00002.html
LibreOffice 6.4.4 Out
https://blog.documentfoundation.org/blog/2020/05/21/libreoffice-644/
LibreOffice 7.0 Alpha 1 Out
https://qa.blog.documentfoundation.org/2020/05/12/libreoffice-7-0-alpha1-is-ready-for-testing/
Virtualbox 6.1.8 Out
https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Changelog-6.1#v8
Transmission 3.0 Out
https://github.com/transmission/transmission/releases/tag/3.00
Ardour 6.0 Released
https://ardour.org/news/6.0.html
Pixelorama 0.7 Out
https://www.orama-interactive.com/post/pixelorama-v0-7-is-out
Credits:
Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical
-
KaOS 2020.07
It is with great pleasure to present to you the July release of a new stable ISO. You will find Plasma 5.19 on this ISO. Highlights of 5.19 include incorporation of a consistent design and header area for system tray applets as well as notifications, refreshed look of the media playback applet in the System Tray, System monitor widgets have all been rewritten from scratch and Sticky notes get several usability improvements and if you use Wayland, you will also appreciate the new option that lets you configure the mouse and touchpad scroll speed. Frameworks is at 5.72.0, Plasma at 5.19.3, and KDE Applications at 20.04.3. All built on Qt 5.15.0. For the installer Calamares, KaOS has started a move to using as many QML modules as possible. For the Welcome screen that means any text or needed info can now be shown as a qml file within the Calamares window, no need for pop-ups or external applications. The keyboard module is also rewritten in QML, which now gives a much clearer overview of possible keyboard models, languages and variants. A few new firmwares/modules have been added to the repositories, this include sof-firmware (needed for newer sound-cards, will move to linux-firmware soon according to upstream reports) and two new rtl wifi modules (rtl8723de & rtl8821ce). New applications added include Photoflare, the musicplayer VVave (the successor of Babe) and Kdiff3. Updates to the base of this distribution include Cfitiso 3.480, Poppler 0.90.1, Pciutils 3.7.0, Git 2.27.0, Libacp 2.39, Pam 1.4.0. Other rebuilds were needed for ICU 66.1, Boost 1.72.0, Krb5 1.18, Glib2 2.64.3 based stack, Guile 2.2.6, Mesa 20.1.3, NetworkManager 1.26.0, Perl 5.30.3, Linux 5.7.8 and Qt 5.15.0. The Midna theme used for KaOS has been redone for 2020, biggest change there is the move from QtCurve to Kvantum for the application style. Implemented is a custom Midna Kvantum theme, following the same style as used in Croeso and the Welcome application.
GNU and GPL: GIMP, GNU Radio and GPL Compliance
Python Programming
Mozilla's Rust in WebGPU and Linux
