KaOS Linux 2020.07 Released with KDE Plasma 5.19, Linux Kernel 5.7
The new release comes two months after KaOS Linux 2020.05 to offer those who want to install this Arch Linux inspired operating system on their personal computers without having to download hundreds of updates from the software repositories.
Included in the KaOS Linux 2020.07 release, there’s the latest KDE Plasma 5.19.3 desktop environment, KDE Applications 20.04.3 and KDE Frameworks 5.72.0 software suites compiled against the Qt 5.15 application framework, and Linux kernel 5.7.8.
Noteworthy updates for core components include Glib2 2.64.3, Mesa 20.1.3, NetworkManager 1.26.0, Boost 1.72.0, Perl 5.30.3, Poppler 0.90.1, Cfitiso 3.480, Krb5 1.18, Pciutils 3.7.0, Guile 2.2.6, Git 2.27.0, Libacp 2.39, Pam 1.4.0, and ICU 66.1.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 792 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Open source development works to improve contact tracing in Europe
The Corona-Warn-App is an awesome example of how governments and public administrations can use open source software development to help citizens while simultaneously advancing the technology ecosystem. The app helps trace infection chains of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) in Germany. The app uses a decentralized approach to notify users if they have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2. Transparency is essential to protecting the app's end users and encouraging its adoption, and open source is a key element of achieving transparency. Open source allows anyone to use, study, share, and improve Covid-Warn-App. This is similar to the tracing apps developed by Italy (Immuni), Switzerland (SwissCovid), and partially by France (StopCovid). In contrast, Radar Covid is a new non-open source COVID-tracking app being piloted in Spain's Canary Islands; between the non-open nature of the app and the fact that the website still fails to load in mid-July 2020, it's debatable whether citizens will trust it.
Why People Are Crazy About Arch Linux? What’s so Special About it?
Arch Linux has a cult status among desktop Linux users. What makes Arch Linux so popular? Why people use Arch Linux? This article answers these questions.
today's leftovers and howtos
Free Software: Cost-free Options, LMMS, nomacs
Recent comments
7 hours 34 min ago
7 hours 37 min ago
9 hours 18 min ago
9 hours 20 min ago
11 hours 43 min ago
16 hours 17 min ago
16 hours 25 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 8 hours ago