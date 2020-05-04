Open source development works to improve contact tracing in Europe
The Corona-Warn-App is an awesome example of how governments and public administrations can use open source software development to help citizens while simultaneously advancing the technology ecosystem. The app helps trace infection chains of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) in Germany. The app uses a decentralized approach to notify users if they have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2.
Transparency is essential to protecting the app's end users and encouraging its adoption, and open source is a key element of achieving transparency. Open source allows anyone to use, study, share, and improve Covid-Warn-App. This is similar to the tracing apps developed by Italy (Immuni), Switzerland (SwissCovid), and partially by France (StopCovid). In contrast, Radar Covid is a new non-open source COVID-tracking app being piloted in Spain's Canary Islands; between the non-open nature of the app and the fact that the website still fails to load in mid-July 2020, it's debatable whether citizens will trust it.
Why People Are Crazy About Arch Linux? What’s so Special About it?
Arch Linux has a cult status among desktop Linux users. What makes Arch Linux so popular? Why people use Arch Linux? This article answers these questions.
today's leftovers and howtos
-
The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 152.
-
The [cr]ackers were able to reset passwords for 45 users, while eight had their data, including private messages, downloaded entirely, Twitter said in a blog post late Friday. While the [attack] targeted high-profile users such as Barack Obama and Warren Buffett, Twitter later clarified that data wasn’t downloaded from any verified accounts, without providing identities.
-
AMD Zen 2 laptops are a thing, and they’re blazingly fast.
I just bought the HP Envy x360 which has a 6 core AMD Ryzen 5 4500U. Measuring some real world compiles it’s comfortably two and half times faster than my year old Intel-based Thinkpad T480s (which has 4 cores but 8 threads, and cost at least twice as much).
-
The SparkFun ZED-F9R GPS pHAT module is targeted at single board computers like the Raspberry Pi, Jetson Nano, and other boards with the 2 x 20mm header form factor supporting the GPS RTK (Real-time kinematic) capable of centimeter-level accuracy.
Dead Reckoning in robotics allows one to calculate one’s position by using a previously known location or landmarks. Dead Reckoning is an essential aspect of robot navigation, especially Autonomous vehicles like mobile robots or UAVs. For dead Reckoning to be realistic and minimize the position uncertainty, it usually requires the fusion of position estimation sources like Lidar, Radar, IMU, Odometry, GNSS, accelerometer, and some others.
Sparkfun understands this and has launched the Dead Reckoning add-on module that can be used for applications in mobile robots, UAVs, and others.
-
-
This python package named PyQtWebEngine, see the official webpage for more infos:
The team development comes with this intro:
PyQtWebEngine is a set of Python bindings for The Qt Company’s Qt WebEngine framework. The framework provides the ability to embed web content in applications and is based on the Chrome browser. The bindings sit on top of PyQt5 and are implemented as three separate modules corresponding to the different libraries that make up the framework.
-
BoF sessions are an integral part of Akademy, it's the "let's discuss and plan how to make things happen" oriented part after the more "this is what we've done" oriented part of the talks.
-
Way back in 2010 it was announced that Lightworks would be going open-source as this high-end, non-linear and cross-platform video editor solution. This video editing system has been used by many films over the years from The Wolf of Wall Street to Bruce Almighty to Moulin Rouge to Pulp Fiction as well as many other movies and television shows while also being approachable enough that it's used by less advanced video editing enthusiasts. Lightworks going open-source would be a big win, but ten years after their failed plans were announced they finally have shed some light on why such move away from being a proprietary application never materialized.
Over the years the hopes of their open-source plans faded with no reported progress on the matter, topics inquiring about it were frequently locked in their communication channels, etc. We've been left wondering whatever happened to Lightworks as open-source while the closed-source video editor continues advancing, including for its Linux support.
-
We have always envisaged Lightworks becoming Open Source, however, when we delved deeper and deeper into the code base of Lightworks it became evident that it was not viable to make the solution Open Source at that point in time, especially with all the other work that was required.
We have spent numerous years cleaning up the code base to bring it right up to modern day standards and this of course takes a very long time. We still hope to announce something in the future but I cannot give you an estimate of when that might be at this stage.
-
Oracle’s Patch Reduces Boot Times By Almost Half
https://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=news_item&px=Oracle-Faster-Linux-Boot-PADATA
Inkscape 1.0 Released, Finally
https://inkscape.org/news/2020/05/04/introducing-inkscape-10/
Ubuntu Studio 20.10 To Ship With Plasma
https://ubuntustudio.org/2020/05/progress-on-plasma/
Ubuntu 20.04 Certifies the Pi
https://ubuntu.com/blog/ubuntu-20-04-lts-is-certified-for-the-raspberry-pi
Audacity Released 2.4, Withdrew It, Then Released It Again
https://www.audacityteam.org/audacity-2-4-0-released/
https://www.audacityteam.org/audacity-2-4-1-released/
Kid3 Goes from Hosted to Official KDE Application
https://kde.org/announcements/releases/2020-05-apps-update/
Patent Dispute with Gnome Settled
https://www.gnome.org/news/2020/05/patent-case-against-gnome-resolved/
Raspbian Changed to Raspberry Pi OS
https://www.raspberrypi.org/blog/8gb-raspberry-pi-4-on-sale-now-at-75/
Linux Kernel 5.7 Released
http://lkml.iu.edu/hypermail/linux/kernel/2005.3/09342.html
Pop! OS 20.04 LTS Out
https://blog.system76.com/post/616861064165031936/whats-new-with-popos-2004-lts
Clonezilla Live 2.6.6 Out
https://sourceforge.net/p/clonezilla/news/2020/05/stable-clonezilla-live-266-15-released/
KaOS 2020.05 Out
https://kaosx.us/news/2020/kaos05/
Tails 4.6 Out
https://tails.boum.org/news/version_4.6/index.en.html
Kali Linux 2020.2 Out
https://www.kali.org/news/kali-linux-2020-2-release/
Endless OS 3.8.1 Out
https://community.endlessos.com/t/release-endless-os-3-8-1/13010
BlackArch 2020.06.01 Out
https://9to5linux.com/latest-blackarch-linux-iso-adds-more-than-150-new-hacking-tools-linux-5-6
KDE Plasma 5.18.5 LTS Out
https://kde.org/announcements/plasma-5.18.4-5.18.5-changelog
Gnome 3.36.2 Out
https://mail.gnome.org/archives/gnome-announce-list/2020-May/msg00002.html
LibreOffice 6.4.4 Out
https://blog.documentfoundation.org/blog/2020/05/21/libreoffice-644/
LibreOffice 7.0 Alpha 1 Out
https://qa.blog.documentfoundation.org/2020/05/12/libreoffice-7-0-alpha1-is-ready-for-testing/
Virtualbox 6.1.8 Out
https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Changelog-6.1#v8
Transmission 3.0 Out
https://github.com/transmission/transmission/releases/tag/3.00
Ardour 6.0 Released
https://ardour.org/news/6.0.html
Pixelorama 0.7 Out
https://www.orama-interactive.com/post/pixelorama-v0-7-is-out
Credits:
Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical
Free Software: Cost-free Options, LMMS, nomacs
-
DURING the Movement Control Order (MCO), many people relied on their home computer to get work done.
Imagine how troublesome it'd be if your home computer crashes. Well, it happened to me recently with my desktop computer.
I also have a laptop computer which I could use to do work but the screen size is small. It's okay for typing articles but not so great when it comes to editing pictures or videos.
So, to be fully productive, I needed to get my desktop computer working again.
A hardware diagnostic found that there was nothing wrong with the computer itself. The operating system somehow got corrupted.
After trying to reset the computer while keeping the programmes intact didn't work, I had no choice but to do a complete reformat of my hard drive. That means all the programmes would be wiped out.
Fortunately, I still had all the installation files for most of the software that I used on my computer but for a few of them I didn't have the installation files anymore. So, I had to either repurchase them again or look for free alternatives.
I soon discovered that it's actually possible to fully set up your desktop computer with just free software if you wanted to. Here are some of the best free software you can install to improve your productivity.
-
LMMS was first introduced to the world as Linux MultiMedia Studio. Today, this digital audio workstation application program is available in 20 different languages, enabling musicians around the world to use this cross-platform tool to make music. What makes it unique is that it is a completely free, open-source, community-driven project, released under the GNU General Public License, version 2 (GPLv2). So, despite the many music-making software products available online, LMMS is worth a download.
-
nomacs is licensed under the GNU General Public License v3 and available for Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, Mac, and OS/2.
Recent comments
7 hours 34 min ago
7 hours 37 min ago
9 hours 18 min ago
9 hours 20 min ago
11 hours 43 min ago
16 hours 17 min ago
16 hours 25 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 8 hours ago