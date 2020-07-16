I wonder how many people realize that Python is has a lot of syntactic sugar? I'm not claiming it's like a Lisp-based language where the syntax is as bare bones as possible (although the Lisp comparison is not entirely unfounded), but much of Python's syntax isn't technically needed as under the hood a good chunk of it is just function calls. But so what? Why care about how Python devolves into less syntax and more function calls? There's two reasons really. One is it's educational to know how Python actually functions to help you understand/debug when something goes awry. Two, it helps detail the bare minimum you need to implement the language. And so, to both educate myself and to think about what might be required to implement Python for WebAssembly or a bare bones C API, I am writing this blog post about what attribute access looks like when you look beneath the syntax.