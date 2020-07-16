Graphics: Panfrost Gallium3D, Navy Flounder and WiFi Display Support
Panfrost Gallium3D Driver Enables Working FP16 Support
The Panfrost Gallium3D driver providing open-source OpenGL driver support for Arm Mali Midgard and Bifrost hardware has another feature tacked on as of Friday night.
The Panfrost driver has been working steadily on supporting new driver functionality in the OpenGL space, especially improving the newer Bifrost support, albeit not yet any open-source Vulkan driver for Arm Mali hardware at this point
AMD Sends In Navy Flounder Support, More Sienna Cichlid For Linux 5.9
At the end of June was the first batch of AMDGPU changes queued for DRM-Next to in turn go into the Linux 5.9 kernel when that cycle opens up in August. On Friday a second batch of feature changes for this open-source AMD Radeon kernel graphics driver was submitted.
That first pull request had Sienna Cichlid enablement as one of the Navi 2 GPUs. Also included in the PR was continued Arcturus enablement, UVD support for GCN 1.0 GPUs, continued tweaks to Renoir, BACO runtime power management for Vega 10, ASSR for content protection on eDP, and display updates.
Intel's IWD Daemon Has Been Fleshing Out WiFi Display Support
Intel's IWD wireless daemon for Linux systems has been seeing work in recent days on integration around WiFi Display support, a.k.a. WFD / Miracast.
The Intel-developed iNet Wireless Daemon has been seeing many WFD-related commits in recent days including a D-Bus API for registering of WiFi Display service handlers and other changes around WiFi Display / Miracast support.
This also includes now shipping a sample/test app that streams an X11 screen using GStreamer to a WiFi Display device. This though is a very rough application primarily aimed at developers wishing to build WFD support built off the IWD interface.
