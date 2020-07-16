today's programming and howtos
PGP::Sign 1.01
This is mostly a test-suite fix for my Perl module to automate creation and verification of detached signatures.
The 1.00 release of PGP::Sign added support for GnuPG v2 and changed the default to assume that gpg is GnuPG v2, but this isn't the case on some older operating systems (particularly non-Linux ones). That in turn caused chaos for automated testing.
git-annex and ikiwiki, not as hard as I expected
So apparently there's this pandemic thing, which means I'm teaching "Alternate Delivery" courses now. These are just like online courses, except possibly more synchronous, definitely less polished, and the tuition money doesn't go to the College of Extended Learning. I figure I'll need to manage share videos, and our learning management system, in the immortal words of Marie Kondo, does not bring me joy. This has caused me to revisit the problem of sharing large files in an ikiwiki based site (like the one you are reading).
My goto solution for large file management is git-annex. The last time I looked at this (a decade ago or so?), I was blocked by git-annex using symlinks and ikiwiki ignoring them for security related reasons. Since then two things changed which made things relatively easy.
Secrets Management for Developers
One thing that comes up frequently in security is how to deal with application secrets. There are many methods for managing secrets, from hard coding into source code to using a credential manager to environment variables.
In this post, I'll go through some Do's and Don'ts for managing secrets securely, both for web services and for client applications like mobile apps that need embedded API keys.
Dirk Eddelbuettel: drat 0.1.8: Minor test fix
A new version of drat arrived on CRAN today. This is a follow-up release to 0.1.7 from a week ago. It contains a quick follow-up by Felix Ernst to correct on of the tests which misbehaved under the old release of R still being tested at CRAN.
drat stands for drat R Archive Template, and helps with easy-to-create and easy-to-use repositories for R packages. Since its inception in early 2015 it has found reasonably widespread adoption among R users because repositories with marked releases is the better way to distribute code.
tint 0.1.3: Fixes for html mode, new demo
A new version 0.1.3 of the tint package arrived at CRAN today. It corrects some features for html output, notably margin notes and references. It also contains a new example for inline references.
How to make a game in Python: An introduction to Pygame
Python is well known as one of the most beginner-friendly and flexible programming languages. But while Python has a fantastic onboarding experience for even the least experienced new programmers, it is actually more confusing to get to grips with in some other ways. Python is so flexible, that it isn’t immediately apparent what you can do with it.
You can read a ton of tutorials, for example, and still not understand how to make a game in Python, or how to build a web app. In this post, we’re going to discuss how to make a very simple game in Python using Pygame, the popular selection of modules designed to facilitate simple game creation.
Unravelling attribute access in Python
I wonder how many people realize that Python is has a lot of syntactic sugar? I'm not claiming it's like a Lisp-based language where the syntax is as bare bones as possible (although the Lisp comparison is not entirely unfounded), but much of Python's syntax isn't technically needed as under the hood a good chunk of it is just function calls.
But so what? Why care about how Python devolves into less syntax and more function calls? There's two reasons really. One is it's educational to know how Python actually functions to help you understand/debug when something goes awry. Two, it helps detail the bare minimum you need to implement the language.
And so, to both educate myself and to think about what might be required to implement Python for WebAssembly or a bare bones C API, I am writing this blog post about what attribute access looks like when you look beneath the syntax.
PSF GSoC students blogs: [Week 7] Check-in
Teleport Demo Video - Modern SSH
We recently launched Teleport 4.3 and received an overwhelming response from newer members of the community. They have requested that we go back and explain from the start what Teleport is and why it is better than using the built-in SSH machinery that comes with every Linux or BSD distribution.
C Programming For Beginners – A 20 Day Curriculum!
For the last 40-45 years, C is one of the most popular and highly recognized programming languages across the world. In fact, it is the first programming language of a huge number of individuals (including Me!). Indeed it is strongly recommended to start your programming journey with C language as it helps to understand a lot of underlying processes on the ground level that enhances your fundamental knowledge & boosts your confidence which further makes it easier for you to learn other high-level programming languages as well. Also, proficiency in C Programming offers you various career opportunities that can prompt you to take it into consideration and start learning the C Language!!
Simplifying the network
How to Block Websites on Chrome (and Other Browsers)
nbtscan and nmap “nbtstat -s” For SMB scanning Guide for beginners
DNS Enumeration through dnsenum tool in Kali Linux Guide for beginners
Android Leftovers
KaOS Linux 2020.07 Released with KDE Plasma 5.19, Linux Kernel 5.7
The new release comes two months after KaOS Linux 2020.05 to offer those who want to install this Arch Linux inspired operating system on their personal computers without having to download hundreds of updates from the software repositories. Included in the KaOS Linux 2020.07 release, there’s the latest KDE Plasma 5.19.3 desktop environment, KDE Applications 20.04.3 and KDE Frameworks 5.72.0 software suites compiled against the Qt 5.15 application framework, and Linux kernel 5.7.8. Noteworthy updates for core components include Glib2 2.64.3, Mesa 20.1.3, NetworkManager 1.26.0, Boost 1.72.0, Perl 5.30.3, Poppler 0.90.1, Cfitiso 3.480, Krb5 1.18, Pciutils 3.7.0, Guile 2.2.6, Git 2.27.0, Libacp 2.39, Pam 1.4.0, and ICU 66.1.
Open source development works to improve contact tracing in Europe
The Corona-Warn-App is an awesome example of how governments and public administrations can use open source software development to help citizens while simultaneously advancing the technology ecosystem. The app helps trace infection chains of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) in Germany. The app uses a decentralized approach to notify users if they have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2. Transparency is essential to protecting the app's end users and encouraging its adoption, and open source is a key element of achieving transparency. Open source allows anyone to use, study, share, and improve Covid-Warn-App. This is similar to the tracing apps developed by Italy (Immuni), Switzerland (SwissCovid), and partially by France (StopCovid). In contrast, Radar Covid is a new non-open source COVID-tracking app being piloted in Spain's Canary Islands; between the non-open nature of the app and the fact that the website still fails to load in mid-July 2020, it's debatable whether citizens will trust it.
Why People Are Crazy About Arch Linux? What’s so Special About it?
Arch Linux has a cult status among desktop Linux users. What makes Arch Linux so popular? Why people use Arch Linux? This article answers these questions.
