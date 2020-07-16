Today in Techrights
- An Ode to Google
- Microsoft Lays Off Azure Staff and Much More, Spins These Layoffs as “Optimization Strategy”
- Marketing Illegal Things at the European Patent Office and Amplifying Old Lies About UPC
- When You Break the Law and Have Nothing Positive to Say Why Not Exploit COVID-19 for Cheap, Fact-Free Marketing/Self-Promotion Along With a Superficial ‘Study’?
- The Enlarged Board of Appeal Cannot Independently Rule on the Matter of Software Patentability
- [Meme/Humour] EPO Wants Only Obedient and Mindless Workers
- Team UPC and Other UPC Boosters Twist the Facts, Deliberately Lie and Rely on De Facto ‘Moles’ in Powerful Roles/Seats
- IRC Proceedings: Saturday, July 18, 2020
- Links 19/7/2020: Debian “Stretch” 9.13, KaOS Linux 2020.07, Git 2.28.0 RC1
today's programming and howtos
Graphics: Panfrost Gallium3D, Navy Flounder and WiFi Display Support
Laptop Mode Tools 1.74
Laptop Mode Tools version 1.74 has been released. This release includes important bug fixes, some defaults settings updated to current driver support in Linux and support for devices with nouveau based nVIDIA cards.
