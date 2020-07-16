For the last 40-45 years, C is one of the most popular and highly recognized programming languages across the world. In fact, it is the first programming language of a huge number of individuals (including Me!). Indeed it is strongly recommended to start your programming journey with C language as it helps to understand a lot of underlying processes on the ground level that enhances your fundamental knowledge & boosts your confidence which further makes it easier for you to learn other high-level programming languages as well. Also, proficiency in C Programming offers you various career opportunities that can prompt you to take it into consideration and start learning the C Language!!

We recently launched Teleport 4.3 and received an overwhelming response from newer members of the community. They have requested that we go back and explain from the start what Teleport is and why it is better than using the built-in SSH machinery that comes with every Linux or BSD distribution.

I wonder how many people realize that Python is has a lot of syntactic sugar? I'm not claiming it's like a Lisp-based language where the syntax is as bare bones as possible (although the Lisp comparison is not entirely unfounded), but much of Python's syntax isn't technically needed as under the hood a good chunk of it is just function calls. But so what? Why care about how Python devolves into less syntax and more function calls? There's two reasons really. One is it's educational to know how Python actually functions to help you understand/debug when something goes awry. Two, it helps detail the bare minimum you need to implement the language. And so, to both educate myself and to think about what might be required to implement Python for WebAssembly or a bare bones C API, I am writing this blog post about what attribute access looks like when you look beneath the syntax.

Python is well known as one of the most beginner-friendly and flexible programming languages. But while Python has a fantastic onboarding experience for even the least experienced new programmers, it is actually more confusing to get to grips with in some other ways. Python is so flexible, that it isn’t immediately apparent what you can do with it. You can read a ton of tutorials, for example, and still not understand how to make a game in Python, or how to build a web app. In this post, we’re going to discuss how to make a very simple game in Python using Pygame, the popular selection of modules designed to facilitate simple game creation.

A new version 0.1.3 of the tint package arrived at CRAN today. It corrects some features for html output, notably margin notes and references. It also contains a new example for inline references.

A new version of drat arrived on CRAN today. This is a follow-up release to 0.1.7 from a week ago. It contains a quick follow-up by Felix Ernst to correct on of the tests which misbehaved under the old release of R still being tested at CRAN. drat stands for drat R Archive Template, and helps with easy-to-create and easy-to-use repositories for R packages. Since its inception in early 2015 it has found reasonably widespread adoption among R users because repositories with marked releases is the better way to distribute code.

In this post, I'll go through some Do's and Don'ts for managing secrets securely, both for web services and for client applications like mobile apps that need embedded API keys.

One thing that comes up frequently in security is how to deal with application secrets. There are many methods for managing secrets, from hard coding into source code to using a credential manager to environment variables.

So apparently there's this pandemic thing, which means I'm teaching "Alternate Delivery" courses now. These are just like online courses, except possibly more synchronous, definitely less polished, and the tuition money doesn't go to the College of Extended Learning. I figure I'll need to manage share videos, and our learning management system, in the immortal words of Marie Kondo, does not bring me joy. This has caused me to revisit the problem of sharing large files in an ikiwiki based site (like the one you are reading). My goto solution for large file management is git-annex. The last time I looked at this (a decade ago or so?), I was blocked by git-annex using symlinks and ikiwiki ignoring them for security related reasons. Since then two things changed which made things relatively easy.

This is mostly a test-suite fix for my Perl module to automate creation and verification of detached signatures. The 1.00 release of PGP::Sign added support for GnuPG v2 and changed the default to assume that gpg is GnuPG v2, but this isn't the case on some older operating systems (particularly non-Linux ones). That in turn caused chaos for automated testing.

Graphics: Panfrost Gallium3D, Navy Flounder and WiFi Display Support Panfrost Gallium3D Driver Enables Working FP16 Support The Panfrost Gallium3D driver providing open-source OpenGL driver support for Arm Mali Midgard and Bifrost hardware has another feature tacked on as of Friday night. The Panfrost driver has been working steadily on supporting new driver functionality in the OpenGL space, especially improving the newer Bifrost support, albeit not yet any open-source Vulkan driver for Arm Mali hardware at this point

AMD Sends In Navy Flounder Support, More Sienna Cichlid For Linux 5.9 At the end of June was the first batch of AMDGPU changes queued for DRM-Next to in turn go into the Linux 5.9 kernel when that cycle opens up in August. On Friday a second batch of feature changes for this open-source AMD Radeon kernel graphics driver was submitted. That first pull request had Sienna Cichlid enablement as one of the Navi 2 GPUs. Also included in the PR was continued Arcturus enablement, UVD support for GCN 1.0 GPUs, continued tweaks to Renoir, BACO runtime power management for Vega 10, ASSR for content protection on eDP, and display updates.

Intel's IWD Daemon Has Been Fleshing Out WiFi Display Support Intel's IWD wireless daemon for Linux systems has been seeing work in recent days on integration around WiFi Display support, a.k.a. WFD / Miracast. The Intel-developed iNet Wireless Daemon has been seeing many WFD-related commits in recent days including a D-Bus API for registering of WiFi Display service handlers and other changes around WiFi Display / Miracast support. This also includes now shipping a sample/test app that streams an X11 screen using GStreamer to a WiFi Display device. This though is a very rough application primarily aimed at developers wishing to build WFD support built off the IWD interface.